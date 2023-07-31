Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.60

Piper Sandler Companies' (NYSE:PIPR) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.60 per share on 8th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 2.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Piper Sandler Companies' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last dividend, Piper Sandler Companies is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 186% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 35.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 57% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Piper Sandler Companies' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $1.25 total annually to $3.65. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Piper Sandler Companies has grown earnings per share at 35% per year over the past five years. Piper Sandler Companies is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Piper Sandler Companies that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

