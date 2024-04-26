Piper Sandler Hires Jefferies Fintech Bankers Freiman, Greene
(Bloomberg) -- Piper Sandler Cos. hired Rob Freiman and Kegan Greene from Jefferies Financial Group Inc. as managing directors on its technology investment banking team.
The duo “will be able to come in and make an immediate impact to our efforts in the financial-technology sector,” Steven Schmidt, co-head of technology investment banking at Minneapolis-based Piper Sandler, said in an emailed statement.
The firm is actively building its technology franchise, Brian White, co-head of technology investment banking, said in the statement. White was promoted last month, succeeding Nicholas Obsorne, who became chairman of technology investment banking.
At Jefferies, Freiman and Greene focused on deals in payments and insurance technology, respectively. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that they had left the New York-based firm.
