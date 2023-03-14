U.S. markets closed

Piperylene Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The North America region is expected to dominate the global piperylene market during the reporting period, The Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest demand for piperylene

Farmington, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Piperylene Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6% From 2022 To 2030. Piperylene is a hydrocarbon that can catch fire and is used to make high-octane alkylates and other products. It is also used to make medicines, rubber, paints, and solvents. Piperylene is a chemical raw material that is used to make caprolactam, which is a key molecule used to make nylon. It can be made from oil or by adding hydrogen to benzene or toluene in the presence of nickel. The growth can be explained by a number of things, such as the growing demand for glues, paints, rubber, and other products used in industry. During the time frame of the forecast, North America is predicted to grow the fastest.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Piperylene Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Piperylene Market Recent Developments:

  • In June 2018, ExxonMobil began production of "Escorez" hydrocarbon resins and halobutyl elastomers (rubbers) at its integrated petrochemical plant in Singapore. The hydrocarbon resin plant will have a total capacity of 90 tons per year to meet the demand for hot melt adhesives used in baby diapers and packaging solutions. Demand for piperylene in Singapore is estimated to increase significantly as piperylene is used as a raw material for the manufacture of hydrocarbon resins.

  • In May 2019, Eastman Chemical Company announced the expansion of production of non-hydrogenated and hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins at two of its petrochemical facilities - Middelburg (Netherlands) and Pennsylvania (USA). The expansion will be completed by mid-2020, after which the hydrocarbon resin will be further used for the manufacture of hot-melt adhesives. The expansion of hydrocarbon resin plants will further boost demand for piperylene in the United States and the Netherlands.

  • In July 2019, Henkel announced plans to invest $45 million to expand its UV acrylic adhesives plant in Salisbury, North Carolina, USA. UV acrylic adhesives will be further used in the manufacture of self-adhesive labels and tapes. The expansion will further increase the demand for piperylene in the U.S. as piperylene acts as a binder in the manufacture of adhesives.

Piperylene Market Dynamics:

Drivers And Restraints:

  • In the past few years, the market for piperylene has grown a lot, and that growth is likely to continue in the years to come. Piperylene is needed because more and more people are using goods that are made from it.

  • In the near future, demand for high-performance plastics, adhesives, and coatings is likely to rise because developing countries are putting more money into industries like infrastructure, automotive, and aircraft. Market players who make parts for the automotive, aerospace, and building industries need a special coating that gives better protection for long-term operations. This helps them save money on upkeep and repairs.

  • In addition to this, the car and aerospace industries are putting more effort into replacing heavy metal parts with lighter ones to improve performance and fuel economy. Also, the ability of piperylene-based plastics and coatings to meet specific industry needs in an efficient way is likely to increase the market for piperylene-based products.

  • Since the piperylene market is driven by innovation, everyone along the value chain is working on research and development to come up with new piperylene products. Chemical qualities like high flammability and toxicity that affect the body and respiratory system could slow the growth of the market.

Regional Outlook:

During the reporting period, the global market for piperylene is likely to be led by North America. It will bring in a lot of money, and Asia Pacific will come in second. North America includes, among other places, the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Over the next few years, the piperylene market in the area will be driven by the growing need for glues, paints, rubber, and other things. During the time frame of the projection, the piperylene market in Latin America is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The construction and auto businesses in Brazil are growing, and there is a higher demand for packaging materials. The Brazilian government has plans to build roads and railroads, which will boost the need for piperylene in the area. The European piperylene market is expected to grow because of a number of reasons, such as the growing demand for chemicals made from pepper in the auto industry and the growing interest among consumers in herbal products made with piperidine derivatives that contain high-purity grades of PIPE. There will be growth in the chemical, personal care, and pharmaceutical businesses. The most piperylene is likely to be used in the Asia-Pacific market.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/67871/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

5.6% from 2023 to 2030

By Type

  • 40% Purity

  • 40% -65% Purity

  • 65% Purity

By Applications

  • Plastics

  • Adhesives

  • Resins

  • Others

By Formulation

Powder, Tablet & Capsule, Liquid, Granule & Gelling Agent

By Companies

LyondellBasell Industries N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil, Shell Chemicals, Triveni chemicals, Braskem, Yuhuang Chemical Inc., Zeon Corporation, Shanghai Shangyi Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Piperylene Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
LyondellBasell Industries N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil, Shell Chemicals, Triveni chemicals, Braskem, Yuhuang Chemical Inc., Zeon Corporation, Shanghai Shangyi Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., and Others.

Piperylene Market by Types:

  • 40% Purity

  • 40% -65% Purity

  • 65% Purity

Piperylene Market by Applications:

  • Plastics

  • Adhesives

  • Resins

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Optical Encryption MarketThe Global Optical Encryption Market size was valued at USD 3.09 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.96 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2021 to 2030. Asia Pacific held the highest market share with 33.1% in 2020. Market growth in this region is mainly driven by major economies such as China, India, Japan and others. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the world's second largest telecommunications market with a subscriber base of 1.16 billion and has recorded strong growth over the past decade.

  • Homomorphic Encryption MarketHomomorphic Encryption Market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 265.85 Million by 2030, growing at 7.45% CAGR during the assessment period 2022 to 2030. North America remains the market leader since 2018 and may continue to maintain its winning streak throughout the evaluation period. Factors such as increase in small and medium-sized enterprises and increasing use of homomorphic encryption technology drive the market growth.

  • Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market The global mobile virtual network operator market size reached US$ 73.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market expects to reach US$ 119.6 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% during 2023-2030. Europe dominated the mobile virtual network operators market in 2019. This growth can be attributed to favorable regulatory frameworks that are expected to play a key role in developing mobile virtual network operators.

  • Mobile Phone Camera Module MarketThe global Mobile Phone Camera Module market is estimated to be valued at US$ 58,390.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2021-2030. Owing to the large number of companies in this sector and widespread use of consumer electronics, APAC dominated the camera module market in 2020, followed by Northern Europe and APAC with a market share of 32.6%.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


