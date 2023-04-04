Piperylene market size is set to grow by USD 481.06 million from 2021 to 2026; Better performance of piperylene sulfone to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global piperylene market size is estimated to grow by USD 481.06 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The improved performance of piperylene sulfone is driving the piperylene market growth. The demand for piperylene sulfone is growing, as its performance as a solvent is better when compared with other solvents for a sustainable chemical reaction. Piperylene sulfone can be used to transfer heat and mass, act as a catalyst, and facilitate reactions and product separation while minimizing waste generation and energy consumption. Moreover, piperylene sulfone readily converts into a gaseous form when exposed to a temperature of more than 3,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Piperylene sulfone is synthesized from trans-1,3-pentadiene and sulfur dioxide in the presence of radical inhibitors such as N-phenyl-2-naphthylamine. It can also be synthesized by using 1,3-pentadiene, which is commercially available and economical. Therefore, the easy synthesis, low-cost production, and switchable properties of piperylene as a solvent have increased its adoption in chemical processes, which, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Piperylene Market 2022-2026

Piperylene market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (adhesives, plastics, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The adhesives segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for piperylene-based adhesives from the industrial sector is expected to increase. Industrial adhesives are mainly composed of piperylene styrene copolymers and butadiene-piperylene copolymers. They are available in various formulations with a wide range of hardness. In several industries, more than one type of adhesive is used for specific purposes. Piperylene-based adhesives are widely used in end-user industries such as automotive, construction, consumer goods, and electrical and electronics. The growing demand for adhesives from these industries is expected to drive the growth of the adhesives segment during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global piperylene market.

APAC will account for 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the piperylene market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large population base will drive the piperylene market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a sample report

Piperylene market – Vendor analysis

The piperylene market report includes information on several market vendors. The vendors included in the market reports are as follows:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

China Petrochemical Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Henghe Nanjing Materials and Science Technology Co. Ltd.

Kai Yen International Trading Corp.

Lotte Chemical Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

National Analytical Corp.

Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp.

NOVA Chemicals Corp.

Novonor

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Shell plc

Sintez Kauchuk JSC

Sunny Industrial System GmbH

Vizag Chemical International

Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd.

Zeon Corp.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Piperylene market – Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for PSA is a leading trend in the market.

Market players are focusing on adhesives that contain tackifiers of synthetic origin, which is driving the demand for piperylene.

PSA is widely used to manufacture pressure-sensitive labels, which are used on product packaging to provide important information and to locate products through barcodes.

The rise in e-commerce sales and the demand for clean labels are propelling the demand for pressure-sensitive labels.

Adhesives that comprise isoprene and piperylene combination possess characteristics such as tack, tensile strength, peel strength, plasticity, creep, and stability to oxygen and aging.

These advantages of synthetic tackifiers have increased their demand from the adhesive industry and other end-users, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Volatility in raw material prices is challenging the piperylene market growth.

The fluctuation in the prices of raw materials, such as ethylene, C5, and additives, is directly related to crude oil prices.

Piperylene is a by-product of ethylene, which is produced from crude oil and exhaust gases, combustion of biomass, and waste incineration.

In recent years, a decline in crude oil prices led market players to implement cost-cutting measures such as workforce layoffs and rig idling.

The significant fluctuations in these prices are caused by a systemic demand-supply imbalance in the global crude oil market.

These fluctuations adversely affect the production cost of piperylene and reduce vendors' profit margins, which is expected to impede the global piperylene market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges and forecast period (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this piperylene market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the piperylene market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the piperylene market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the piperylene market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of piperylene market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hyaluronic acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,719.76 million. This hyaluronic acid market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (dermal fillers, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic, and vesicoureteral reflux), end-user (pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 440.81 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (PTT, polyurethane, personal care and detergents, and others), source (bio-based and petrochemical-based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Piperylene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 481.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled China Petrochemical Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Lotte Chemical Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., National Analytical Corp., Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Novonor, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Sintez Kauchuk JSC, Sunny Industrial System GmbH, Vizag Chemical International, Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd., Zeon Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Henghe Nanjing Materials and Science Technology Co. Ltd., Kai Yen International Trading Corp., and Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

10.4 Eastman Chemical Co.

10.5 Henghe Nanjing Materials and Science Technology Co. Ltd.

10.6 Lotte Chemical Corp.

10.7 LyondellBasell Industries NV

10.8 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

10.9 Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp.

10.10 NOVA Chemicals Corp.

10.11 Novonor

10.12 Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Piperylene Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piperylene-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-481-06-million-from-2021-to-2026-better-performance-of-piperylene-sulfone-to-boost-the-market---technavio-301787459.html

SOURCE Technavio