Pipettes Market Growth Sturdy at 3.8% CAGR to Outstrip $1,913.77 Million by 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Pipettes Market Growth impelled by the growing research in the biotechnology sector and increasing number of product launches; while Air Displacement Pipettes to contribute large share of the market during forecast period (2020–2027).

Pune, India., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipettes Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Pipettes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Category, Channel Type, Volume Type, and Application,” the Pipettes Market Size was valued at US$ 1,439.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,913.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020–2027. The exorbitant cost of automated pipettes hinders the growth of the market.

Pipettes Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Sartorius AG; THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.; Corning Incorporated; Hamilton Medical; Eppendorf AG; Hirschmann Laborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG; Brand GmbH Co KG; NICHIRYO CO., LTD.; METTLER TOLEDO; and Oxford Lab Product are among the key companies operating in the global pipettes market. The leading players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In February 2019, Sartorius and Andrew Alliance S.A. launched the Andrew Alliance Pipette+ system. The system provides complete traceability and enhanced repeatability in manual pipetting for life science laboratories. Through its innovative approach to liquid handling, Andrew Alliance is a robotics company that increases the reproducibility of conventional laboratory pipettes. Such collaborated business activity helps the company provide an intelligent pipetting solution to the market.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Pipettes Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012795/



In September 2018, Hamilton Company launched its ZEUS and the new ZEUS LT OEM pipetting module as a part of the product innovation in pipetting technology. It is an intelligent air displacement pipetting technology that includes Qualitative Pipette Monitoring (QPM) for monitoring clogged tips or foam aspiration, Anti-Droplet Control (ADC) for pipetting of volatile liquids.

Story continues

In 2019, North America dominated the global pipettes market. The market growth in the region is attributed to the factors such as growing government initiatives and rising number of product launches. Further, growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology market, rising investments in research and development, increasing clinical and diagnostics research, and surging drug approvals across the country would propel the market growth during the forecast period. Based on type, the pipettes market is bifurcated into air displacement pipettes and positive displacement pipettes. The air displacement pipettes segment held a larger market share in 2019, and the positive displacement pipettes segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.2% in the market during the forecast period. Based on category, the pipettes market is bifurcated into electronic and manual. The manual segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and the electronic segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.2% in the market during the forecast period. Based on channel type, the pipettes market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel. The multi-channel segment is further sub-segmented into 8-Channel, 12-Channel, and others. The multi-channel segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% in the market during the forecast period.

Based on volume type, the pipettes market is bifurcated into adjustable volume and fixed volume. The adjustable segment held a larger market share in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.1% in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the pipettes market is segmented into pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech laboratories, food and beverage laboratories, forensic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% in the market during the forecast period. Key driving factors such as the increasing advent in the pharmaceutical companies across the world, growing collaborations and agreements between the market players, and rising investments by companies in drug development research and other biosimilar products are driving the growth of the pipettes market.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Pipettes Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012795/



The biotechnology sector is considered as an emerging sector across the world. Growing inventions and innovation in the sector are continuing to expand worldwide. As a result, the biotechnology hubs have cropped up in niche cities of the US such as San Francisco, Raleigh, and Chicago. Moreover, regions such as Europe and Asia have taken several initiatives to improve the biotechnology sector in their countries. For instance, in September 2007, India announced their first National Biotechnology Development Strategy. Further, in 2015, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) announced the National Biotechnology Development Strategy 2015–2020, which is also referred as Strategy-II. Focus of the strategy is to create strong infrastructure for research & development, help provide enhancement to understand the new life processes, and utilize the advanced tools for the humanity.

For the technology development, the Department of Biotechnology created a translation network across India with a partnership at a global level. This includes 5 novel clusters, 150 Information Technology Outsourcing (TTOs), 40 biotech incubators, and 20 bio-connect centers. The strategy is focusing on investing in building a strong infrastructure of innovative workforce by creating Biotechnology Education Council and Life Sciences.

Moreover, African governments independently established biotech hubs and incubators that help encourage private–public partnerships. In Africa, BioPark Mauritius is the first multidisciplinary hub that provides a devoted space for research & development in the biotechnology sector in the country. In addition, DuBiotech, founded in 2015, is the first biotech park free zone that offers long-term land leases, tax advantages and services on income tax and corporate taxes, state-of-the-art IT and telecommunications infrastructure, 100% foreign ownership, trouble-free incorporation with little formality, and government services division for registration and custom procedures.

The extensive research being conducted all around the globe for the development of advanced diagnostics and therapeutics requires appropriate equipment and laboratory supplies. This, in turn, is expected to induce the demand for pipettes in the next a few years. In addition, academic and research institutes are focusing toward introducing basic and advanced biotechnology concepts to students and researchers, which is expected to foster the growth of the pipettes market during the forecast period.

Buy Copy of Pipettes Market Research Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012795/

Pipettes Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of type, the positive displacement segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the pipettes market during the forecast period. The positive displacement pipettes work like syringes and are based on the direct contact of the piston with the liquid substance. Thus, these pipettes can be used to work with substances that are volatile and difficult to work with. Furthermore, the positive displacement pipettes are advantageous as there is a less effect of atmospheric pressure and temperature of the laboratory on them, as they do not have presence of air cushion. These pipettes are ideal to use with high-density solutions, viscous solutions, dense solutions, volatile solutions, foaming solutions, and other problematic liquids. A few of the leading manufacturers of the positive displacement pipettes are Eppendorf, Drummond, Accupet, and Gilson-Microman. Based on category, the pipettes market is bifurcated into electronic and manual.

The manual segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and the electronic segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.2% in the market during the forecast period. Based on channel type, the pipettes market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel. The multi-channel segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% in the market during the forecast period. Based on volume type, the pipettes market is bifurcated into adjustable volume and fixed volume. The adjustable segment held a larger market share in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.1% in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the pipettes market is segmented into pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech laboratories, food and beverage laboratories, forensic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% in the market during the forecast period.

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/pipettes-market



