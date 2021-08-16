U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Pipistrel Selects Honeywell's Revolutionary Small UAV SATCOM System For All Unmanned Aircraft Platforms

·6 min read
In this article:
Honeywell's satellite communications system for Nuuva V300, V20 and Surveyor aircraft is world's smallest, but packs the punch of technology found on jetliners

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Honeywell (NYSE: HON) breakthrough in compact satellite communications technology will bring the safety, connectivity and efficiency trusted for decades by airplane manufacturers and airlines to three of Pipistrel's exciting new aircraft, including the fixed-wing Surveyor and both unmanned Nuuva platforms, the V300 and smaller V20.

Honeywell Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)
Honeywell Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Weighing in at only 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds), Honeywell's Small UAV SATCOM system is 90% lighter than the company's next smallest connectivity system, yet it brings the same capabilities enjoyed by larger aircraft to the Nuuva V300, V20 and Surveyor. Honeywell's offering, a highly innovative and popular product targeting a rapidly growing new market segment, will for the first time be implemented specifically on an unmanned cargo or optionally manned aerial vehicle.

"We are excited to offer our customers a global communication solution, which is location independent and cost-effective," said Pipistrel CEO Ivo Boscarol. "The addition of Honeywell's Small UAV SATCOM to our unmanned aircraft platforms unlocks global beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) connectivity for command-control, as well as mission-specific data relay. Our customers will enjoy the ability to connect to their assets anytime, anywhere, without the need to set up elaborate ground-based BVLOS infrastructure."

Satellite communications, or SATCOM, refers to a broad category of key technologies that connect aircraft to each other and to operators or air traffic control on the ground via satellites. Traditionally, satellite communications terminals have only been available to install on larger business and commercial transport aircraft due to their large size, weight and the power required. However, Honeywell's Small UAV SATCOM system is 30% lighter than competing options, customizable, and can be installed in different locations on an aircraft to accommodate a wide range of platforms.

"Honeywell's small UAV SATCOM system is a game-changer for small or medium-sized unmanned aircraft, such as the Nuuva cargo or Surveyor aircraft, that previously couldn't be equipped with satellite communications," said Stéphane Fymat, vice president and general manager, Unmanned Aerial Systems and Urban Air Mobility at Honeywell Aerospace. "Now, they have access to everything we've come to expect from the large-aircraft experience, like global connectivity or fleet monitoring — but it's been packaged in a size that is conducive to a much smaller aerial vehicle."

The system provides unmanned aerial vehicles with global coverage and real-time video streaming to the ground. It also enables beyond-line-of-sight capabilities, so vehicles can be operated remotely beyond the operator's visual sight. It can be used for a variety of applications, including logistics and delivery services performed by UAVs. Also, the Small UAV SATCOM can keep vehicles connected even in remote areas or over water where other ground-based communications systems, such as 4G, are not available.

Pipistrel's Nuuva V300 is a long-range, large-capacity, autonomous UAV. It will take off and land vertically with battery power, meaning it does not require a runway, and has significantly lower operating costs than helicopters. It can carry loads up to 460 kilograms (~1010 pounds) for more than 300 kilometers (~186 miles), making it an ideal solution for deliveries to areas traditionally accessible only by helicopter. Its smaller sibling, the Nuuva V20, shares the same architecture and advantages of the larger V300, but is designed to serve as a lighter cargo transport vehicle carrying loads of up to 20 kg.

The Surveyor aircraft uses a fixed-wing design that is designed to be customized with various sensors and cameras for use in applications like wildlife management, coastal patrol, traffic observation, or search and rescue efforts.

Honeywell is a major player in the emerging Urban Air Mobility segment, offering a full line of avionics, flight control, navigation, radar, communications, actuation, cooling, motors, and turbo-electric propulsion systems — all tailored for piloted vertical takeoff and landing, urban air mobility and unmanned cargo vehicles. Honeywell also offers aerospace integration and certification expertise for enabling the commercialization of these vehicles.

For more information on Honeywell's advanced solutions, visit the UAS/UAM page on the Honeywell Aerospace website.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Pipistrel

Pipistrel is a world-leading small aircraft designer and manufacturer, specialized in energy-efficient and affordable high-performance aircraft. With more than 30 years of experience, Pipistrel has produced more than 2200 aircraft to-date, gaining significant international reputation by delivering unique, innovative products to passionate customers on all continents. First-to-fly an electric two-seater in 2007 and the winner of the NASA Green Flight Challenge in 2011 with the World's first electric four-seat aeroplane, Pipistrel has designed nine different experimental and serially produced electric aircraft, including the first type certified electric aeroplane, the Velis Electro. It has also developed propulsion systems, including batteries, power controllers and electric motors, for small and general aviation class of aircraft for NASA and Siemens, among others. With involvement in standardisation committees, i.e. ASTM F44.40, F39.05, SAE AE7-D, Pipistrel is helping to enable the future market of hybrid-electric aviation.

Pipistrel Vertical Solutions, the company's R&D division, holds an EASA Design Organisation Approval and has the capability of bringing a new aircraft design concept from a basic idea into a certified design, ready for production. The division is also developing an electric eVTOL air taxi, as well as a hydrogen fuel-cell powered 19-seat miniliner/microfeeder, aimed at revolutionising the intra-European transport market.

Contacts:

Media
Amanda Jensen
(602) 245-9033
amanda.jensen@honeywell.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipistrel-selects-honeywells-revolutionary-small-uav-satcom-system-for-all-unmanned-aircraft-platforms-301355146.html

SOURCE Honeywell

