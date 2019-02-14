Pirated iOS apps are being distributed through Apple's enterprise developer program

Twitter More

Some of the most popular iOS apps are being pirated using Apple’s very own developer program.

According to a report by Reuters , software pirates are obtaining official Apple enterprise developer certificates in order to distribute hacked versions of iOS apps such as Pokemon Go, Angry Birds, Minecraft, and Spotify.

Pirated app distributors such as TutuApp, AppValley, TweakBox, and Panda Helper offer free, hacked versions of normally paid software such as Minecraft and Angry Birds. These services also ad-free versions of Spotify’s ad-supported streaming service and a version of Pokemon Go which enables cheating on the online multiplayer platform. Read more...

