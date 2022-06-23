U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Piroctone Olamine Market to Surpass US$ 137.1 Mn as Demand for Anti-Dandruff Haircare Products Bolsters | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Piroctone Olamine Market is projected to register year-on-year growth of 5.6% in 2022. Extensive applications of piroctone olamine in anti-dandruff shampoos, creams, rinses, lotions, and other skincare products is spurring demand in the market

NEWARK, Del, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global piroctone olamine market is estimated to reach US$ 73 Mn in 2022. With sales growing at a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period, with the market size projected to reach US$ 137.1 Mn by 2032.

According to a study, almost 50% of the adult population across the globe are suffering from dandruff problems. Piroctone Olamine is a powerful ingredient that fights dandruff at its source. It is frequently used in the treatment of fungal diseases and has a unique molecular composition that makes it easy to dissolve in shampoo formulations.

Despite the wide applications of piroctone olamine in hair care products, however, the ingredient is very expensive and there are many cheaper alternatives available in the market. High product cost hinders small and medium-sized cosmetic manufacturers to use piroctone olamine in their products and shift towards cheaper alternatives, which is expected to hinder sales in the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15060

“Rising demand for anti-dandruff solutions such as shampoos, oils, creams, along with increasing incorporation of piroctone olamine in anti-acne products will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on purity, sales in the >99% segment are projected to increase at a considerable pace over the forecast period.

  • In terms of applications, demand in the cosmetic sector will grow at a 5.9% CAGR through 2032.

  • Rising demand for piroctone olamine in hair care products, anti-acne products, washing products, deodorants, and soap is expected to propel the growth of the market.

  • China will dominate the East Asia piroctone olamine market over the assessment period, owing to expansion in the cosmetics sector.

  • The U.S. is expected to emerge as a lucrative pocket, as demand for skincare products continues to grow.

Competitive Landscape

Clariant AG, Lonza Group, Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Kumar organic product limited, Somu Group, Zhonglan Industry Co. ltd., YanTai Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd., Spec Chem Industry Inc., Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd., and various others are some of the key manufacturers operating in the global piroctone olamine market.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15060

More Insights into the Piroctone Olamine Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Asia Pacific Piroctone Olamine Market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the Asia Pacific market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on purity, application, and region.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Purity:

  • ≥ 99%

  • < 99%

By Application:

  • Hair Care

  • Cosmetics

  • Deodorants

  • Washing Products

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15060

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Market Value Share Analysis

  1.3. Demand Side Trends

  1.4. Supply Side Trends

  1.5. Technology Roadmap

  1.6. Key Factors to Offer Competitive Advantage

  1.7. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

  4.2. Product USPs / Features

  4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Piroctone Olamine Market Demand Analysis 2017–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

  5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2017–2021

  5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2022–2032

  5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Request Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15060

About FMI – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

About Future Market Insights (FMI) 

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/piroctone-olamine-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedInTwitterBlogs


