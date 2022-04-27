PITCH-DECK LIBRARY: Search over 700 pitch decks that startups including Uber, Postmates, and Airbnb used to raise millions

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Startups persuade investors to fund their ideas using pitch decks, or presentations that combine facts with storytelling.

Business Insider publishes these decks to give inside look at how successful companies persuaded investors to fund them.

We've compiled these decks into a searchable library.

Billions of dollars in venture capital flow every year to startups that can articulate their visions in a way that makes investors see dollar signs.

Startups do this by creating pitch decks, or slideshows that meld imagery, hard data, and storytelling to help investors see their potential.

For years, Insider has been publishing individual pitch decks to give readers an inside look at startups' business strategies and how they wooed investors to back them.

We have now been combined them into a searchable database, which you can access below. New pitch decks will continue to be added.

This trove of over 700 pitch decks tracked down by Insider reporters covers startups at various stages, from seed to growth. Some are from hot new companies that have just locked down millions. Others from household names like Postmates when they were at the earliest stages of their existence.

Click the startup's name to open its pitch deck and the Insider story about it. Or search the collection by startup name, funding stage, or geographic region. Clear the search box to return to the full list.

Here's our searchable pitch-deck database:

Additional reporting by Alex Torres, Max Jungreis, and Margaux MacColl.

