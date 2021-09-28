U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

Pitch Event "CyberAgent Pitching Arena" Set for Oct. 6 to Connect Southeast Asian Start-ups with Japanese and Overseas Investors

·2 min read

-Eleven Leading Start-ups from Southeast Asia Will Join-

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- CyberAgent Capital Inc. announced on September 28 that it will hold its biggest global start-up event in Japan targeted at Southeast Asia, "Monthly Pitch Asia," under a new name, "CyberAgent Pitching Arena," on October 6, 2021, in an online format.

(Image1:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106456/202109210397/_prw_PI12lg_cBLU1QnK.jpg)

(Image2:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106456/202109210397/_prw_PI13lg_10iR757H.jpg)

Since time is crucial and limited, CyberAgent Capital started "Monthly Pitch ( https://monthly-pitch.com/ )" where early-stage entrepreneurs can quickly meet investors, allowing them to spend minimal time on fundraising and concentrate on their business as much as possible.

September 2021 marking the 52nd time, CyberAgent Capital has been holding this monthly event since 2016, with 403 companies (387 domestic and 16 overseas companies) taking the stage so far -- making it the largest fundraising event in Japan.

The upcoming event will feature pitches from 11 Southeast Asian start-ups and meetings between start-ups and investors from all over the world.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfj3c3-KnBkx1-p4rt9qC_xepfY2ava55FyW7w5-6TdkV6-Pw/viewform

Schedule:

Pre-recorded pitches (5-6 mins) followed by Q&A session (5 mins).

Participating start-ups

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202109210397?p=images

-Singapore

Viddsee: Platform-powered content studio that connects audiences, storytellers, and brands through a consumer-facing video platform ( https://www.viddsee.com/ )

-Indonesia

Dagangan: FMCG social commerce platform focusing on Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities ( https://www.dagangan.com/ )

Andalin: Digital freight forwarder platform with both license in international freight forwarding and customs brokerage ( https://www.andalin.com/ )

Hacktiv8: Online developer academy platform ( https://www.hacktiv8.com/ )

-Thailand

Mercular: Hobby & lifestyle vertical e-commerce retailer ( https://www.mercular.com/ )

Globish: Online English-language education ( https://www.globish.co.th/ )

Ooca: Online telemental health platform ( http://www.ooca.co )

ClaimDi: Automated surveyor platform and ecosystem enabler for car insurance companies ( https://www.claimdi.com/ )

BebeFitRoutine: Wellness D2C platform ( https://bebefitroutine.com )

-Vietnam

Coolmate: Men's basic apparel D2C ( https://www.coolmate.me/ )

Hoang Phuc: Middle- to high-end apparel D2C ( https://hoang-phuc.com/mega-discount.html )

About CyberAgent Capital Inc.

CyberAgent Capital ( https://www.cyberagentcapital.com/ ) is an investment enterprise leading global innovation jointly with unicorn start-ups. Constantly pursuing global innovation, the company invests in internet-related start-ups with high growth potential, led by entrepreneurs with excellent management and leadership capabilities determined to expand their business globally.

For more information, please look at the websites:

CyberAgent Capital: https://www.cyberagentcapital.com/

Monthly Pitch Asia: https://monthly-pitch.com/asia/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pitch-event-cyberagent-pitching-arena-set-for-oct-6-to-connect-southeast-asian-start-ups-with-japanese-and-overseas-investors-301386268.html

SOURCE CyberAgent Capital Inc.

