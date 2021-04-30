U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.53
    -1.48 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.80
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0099 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2890
    +0.3650 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,851.88
    +3,776.21 (+7.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,336.11
    +51.01 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

Pitch your startup to seasoned tech leaders, and a live audience, on Extra Crunch Live

Jordan Crook
·1 min read

TechCrunch is known for its pitch-offs. We've had them in cities all over the world, and heard from hundreds of startups who have shared the story of their company on our stages.

We're excited to be bringing the pitch-off to Extra Crunch Live.

Anyone in the audience on an episode of Extra Crunch Live can virtually "raise their hand" to be selected to pitch in front of the audience and get feedback from our all-star guests.

On ECL, pitch-off startups will have two minutes to tell us about their company. This is the equivalent of an elevator pitch — imagine running into a VC or potential customer at a tech conference like Disrupt or bumping into them at a park. As such, no visual aids are allowed, including decks, videos, demoes, etc.

Essentially, what can you convey with your words, in a short time frame, to get people to both understand your startup and be excited about it?

This is a critical skill, and we're creating the space for founders to practice and improve.

I'm amped to have Firstmark's Rick Heitzmann and Orchard founder Court Cunningham as guests on Extra Crunch Live on May 5. This founder/investor duo know exactly what it takes to deliver a great pitch. Do you have what it takes? You can register here for free!

Hear how to raise big funding (and use it well) from FirstMark’s Rick Heitzmann and Orchard’s Court Cunningham

To be selected for the pitch-off, you must be present in the audience during the live show. Instructions on how to raise your hand will come at the top of the show, so don't be late!

See you on Wednesday!

11 words and phrases to cut from your VC pitch deck

Recommended Stories

  • Chevron Shares Fall About 3% After Q1 Revenue Disappoints

    Chevron shares fell about 3% in pre-market trading on Friday after the oil company reported lower-than-expected revenue in the first quarter of this year as ongoing downstream in margin and volume effects resulting from the pandemic and winter storm Uri offset gains from higher oil prices.

  • Big Oil Is Boosting ETF Returns and ESG Funds Are No Exception

    (Bloomberg) -- The powerful rebound in oil prices has turned exchange-traded funds tracking fossil fuels into some of the best performing in the U.S. this year. Strangely, the rally in crude has been pretty good for products aiming to safeguard the environment, too.A quirk in the way many environmental, social and governance indexes are built means several ESG funds hold stakes in big oil producers such as Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.Besides those two energy giants, the largest ETF in that category -- the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) -- has Hess Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. among its stocks. The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) and FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (ESGG) also count Exxon and Chevron as holdings.“This is probably one of the most ultimate ironies you could come up with,” said Eric Balchunas, ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “Some ESG ETFs are made to be very close to the benchmark -- that way you don’t deviate too far away from the S&P, but you definitely dilute your ‘ESG-ness.’”As previously stuck-at-home Americans ramp up gasoline usage and embark on plane trips, oil prices are finally recovering, with Exxon and Chevron each up more than 25% in 2021.The rebound also has boosted funds such as the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH). They’re once again attracting investors, with OIH’s inflows already eclipsing its total 2020 intake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They have also outperformed the S&P 500 this year.The reason oil companies are featured in ESG funds, alongside more traditionally green stocks like Tesla Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc., comes down to the index methodology. The MSCI Inc. gauge that ESGU tracks screens for firms involved in civilian firearms, controversial weapons, tobacco, thermal coal and oil sands. Exxon comprises nearly 0.6% of the fund, compared with SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)’s almost 0.7% stake.A spokesperson for BlackRock Inc. said that ESGU aims to include companies with positive ESG characteristics across all sectors. The firm added that it offers other funds that explicitly screen out fossil-fuel companies, and aims to provide clients with options. BlackRock also is using proxy voting to take action against companies it thinks aren’t doing enough to manage climate-change risks.Meanwhile, Sue Thompson, head of SPDR Americas Distribution at State Street Global Advisors, noted the importance of offering a range of green options.“One size rarely fits all when it comes to ESG investing,” she said. “Different clients have different needs and views around the best way to achieve investment goals.”As for the ESGG fund, the aim is to provide exposure to all sectors, so it can be used as a core equity holding, said Chris Huemmer, senior investment strategist at FlexShares.“After an analysis of Exxon and Chevron on all metrics used for the energy sector, the companies scored high enough for inclusion under our best-in-class methodology,” he said.So far this year, ESGU has rallied 12% -- roughly in line with the S&P 500’s advance -- while EFIV and ESGG have each climbed more than 10%.The inclusion of oil companies in a green fund points to the lack of a clear definition -- at least in the U.S. -- for what constitutes ESG investing. Some funds like the Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV) take a more strict approach, excluding companies involved in adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, weapons, fossil fuels, gambling and nuclear power. Others such as Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) and First Trust Global Wind Energy Fund (FAN) are focused on just one aspect of the broader ESG universe.“I have seen products that either contain securities you wouldn’t think of as ESG or look very close to the S&P 500 benchmark,” said Bill Callahan, an investment strategist at Schroders. “Investors should look beyond just the name of a product that has ESG in the name, and look at what’s in the portfolio, and then decide if that meets their goals.”For some funds, the similarities to more mainstream indexes are intentionally designed, with the goal of allowing investors to hold the product as a core portion of their portfolio. BlackRock’s recently launched U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) does that, counting Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. as its top stakes.“There is a market for somebody who really wants to tilt a little to ESG, but not go overboard,” Balchunas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Risk Committee Head Exits After Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG risk committee head Andreas Gottschling is stepping down from his role after prominent investors indicated they’ll vote to oust him following the $5.5 billion hit from the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management.Gottschling is standing down ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting on Friday, according to a statement from the company. Shareholder advisory firms including Glass Lewis had urged the bank’s investors to vote against re-electing him for another yearly term.Credit Suisse emerged as the big loser in global investment banks’ race to exit trading positions as Archegos collapsed, forcing it to raise about $2 billion of fresh funds from investors to shore up its balance sheet. The debacle wiped out a year of profit and left investors nursing heavy losses and questioning the bank’s controls after a string of hits and writedowns.Gottschling is the first supervisory board member to leave because of the Archegos and Greensill Capital debacles. Senior executives including investment banking head Brian Chin, Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and the co-heads of the prime brokerage unit have stepped down, though Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has remained in place.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote to investors earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputational damage. It cited performance and experience concerns when advising investors to vote against Gottschling.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure after the Archegos hit spectacularly capped a run of miscues for the bank. The blowup came just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma.In the run up to Friday’s annual general meeting, influential shareholders including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and Harris Associates had heaped pressure on the board by calling for the removal of Gottschling and further board members.Institutional Shareholder Services, another investor adviser, had highlighted the re-election of Gottschling for shareholder attention due to concerns around risk management, but stopped short of saying he should leave.Gottschling’s exit is unusual in the rarefied world of Swiss banking. Last year, Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner stuck to his seat despite calls from Harris Associates and Silchester International Investors for him to step down early after a corporate espionage scandal damaged the bank’s reputation.(Adds earlier ISS, shareholder comments from seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 2-Emergent hopes to answer U.S. FDA on Baltimore plant within days

    Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Thursday it hopes to respond to U.S. regulators within days on how to resolve the problems at its Baltimore plant, which have forced Johnson & Johnson to largely halt U.S. manufacturing of their COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stopped J&J's vaccine production at the plant earlier this month while it investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent had to toss a batch of the J&J vaccine in March after it became contaminated with part of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine, which it was also making at the plant.

  • GM CEO Barra's pay rose to $23.7 million in 2020

    General Motors Co's chief executive officer, Mary Barra, received a compensation package worth $23.7 million in 2020, 9.4% more than the previous year, according to the U.S. automaker’s proxy statement released on Friday. Barra’s pay package included a salary of $2.0 million, stock awards worth $13.1 million, options worth $3.75 million and a performance award worth $3.78 million. Her base salary dropped from $2.1 million in 2019, while stock awards and options were up 7% and performance awards up 38%.

  • Barclays Shares Slump as Debt Trading and Expenses Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc fell the most among European banks on Friday after the bank’s debt trading revenue and expense forecast disappointed investors.Revenue from fixed income, currency and commodities trading slumped 35% in a quarter that saw U.S. rivals post double-digit growth. Shares fell as much as 7.5% as the bank missed its target on a key expense ratio and warned costs will rise this year above 2020 levels. “The old problem of Barclays cost profligacy has clearly returned,” said Edward Firth, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.While the firm posted a 65% jump in equity trading and record investment banking fees, the debt trading slump meant corporate and investment bank income was broadly flat.“A mixed result,” Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said of the investment bank’s performance in a Bloomberg Television interview Friday. “In our FICC business we were slightly off a very strong first quarter last year.”It follows a recent hot streak on Wall Street and at some European peers, who were boosted in the first quarter by securities trading, special purpose acquisition companies and tech-company stock offerings. French rival BNP Paribas SA also reported Friday, revealing it too missed out on the global fixed-income rally.“We thought the outperformance in corporate and investment bank relative to consensus could have been stronger following the U.S. banks,” said John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody.Shares in Barclays were down 6.2% at 12:46 p.m. in London trading. The stock is still up 21% since the start of the year.Staley said the cost increase in the quarter was linked to compensating investment bank staff for their performance. “It’s a very controllable number so if our performance weakens we can take it right down again,” he said.A review of the bank’s real estate needs as more staff work from home is due within months and could lead to onetime charges in future, finance director Tushar Morzaria told reporters.More ProvisionsBarclays also took a further 55 million-pound charge for doubtful loans, departing from British rivals including Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc who released provisions this week, but said impairment charges this year will be “materially below” 2020 as the pandemic starts to abate. “We are trying to be prudent,” said Morzaria.Staley said the bank could release some provisions later in the year “if the economy continues in the current path.”However, the firm cautioned of “headwinds” persisting at Barclays UK, where income fell 8% in the first quarter. While Covid-19 cases in the U.K. are at the lowest level in months and half the population are at least partly vaccinated, officials have raised concerns that new variants might evade vaccines and jeopardize the return to normal life.“There is a lot of cautious commentary on the update in relation to the demand for unsecured lending, driving an uncertain income outlook,” according to Cronin.Staley has grown the corporate and investment bank as a hedge during times of economic crisis. He promoted C.S. Venkatakrishnan and Paul Compton last year to further develop the division and has reaped rewards from the past year of pandemic-driven volatility and a rush of companies tapping wide-open capital markets.Other highlights:Corporate and investment bank total income broadly flat at 3.6 billion poundsGroup pretax profit 2.40 billion pounds, up from 913 million pounds a year agoConsumer, cards and payments income was down 22%. “It will take time to get to pre-pandemic levels in credit cards,” said Staley.Barclays isn’t exposed to the Archegos Capital Management LP meltdown. “We are fortunate and avoided issues. Credit to our risk team,” Staley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Transfers From Miners to Exchanges Hit 6.5-Month Low

    Accumulation by miners is analogous to increased promoter holding of corporate stock and is considered a positive.

  • Vaccitech, startup behind Oxford COVID-19 vaccine tech, falls 20% in Nasdaq debut

    The UK-based company was started by two Oxford University scientists and spun out of the university's Jenner Institute in 2016. Its co-founder Sarah Gilbert was among the scientists who led AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.

  • Caterpillar Says Chip Shortage May Hurt Equipment Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is warning of potential impacts ahead due to a global chip shortage, putting a damper on better-than-expected earnings for the world’s biggest maker of mining and construction equipment.“Although we haven’t been impacted yet, the global semiconductor shortage may have an impact later this year,” Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said in a Thursday interview. “It’s a risk and obviously we’re keeping a close eye on it.”The cautionary words come after Caterpillar posted first-quarter revenue and profit that topped analysts’ estimates, in what Bonfield described as “very strong performance” for the start of the year fueled by construction growth in the U.S. and China.Caterpillar joins some of the world’s biggest automakers and tech giants in highlighting the impacts of a chip shortage that’s already caused Honda Motor Co. to halt output at Japanese plants and Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue.The shortfall comes as Caterpillar expects a big ramp up in machinery production through the rest of the year. While the company has been able to mitigate the issue so far, Bonfield said such shortages could mean Caterpillar may not be able to fully meet demand from its customers this year.Caterpillar’s quarterly results surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, with sales jumping 12% to $11.9 billion in the period and per-share adjusted earnings of $2.87 topping the $1.95 a share average estimate of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Shares of Caterpillar fell 2.3% to $226.99 at 10:09 a.m. trading in New York.Caterpillar has been riding high on expectations for a sales recovery, with the stock coming off its best quarter in more than a decade in a bet on improving orders amid mass vaccine rollouts and signs of rebounding industrial demand.Other Takeaways:With global metal prices surging to multi-year and all-time highs, Caterpillar’s CEO said during an earnings call that the company is seeing a “gradual” improvement in the pace of mining equipment sales.Construction in the U.S. and China remain the brightest spots for the company. Management said demand will continue growing in the U.S. while staying strong in China. Still, the company said they expect the second half to be more challenging in China because the Asian nation began recovering much sooner than the rest of the world.Dealer inventories grew, but executives don’t expect a “significant” increase through the rest of the year and the focus remains on producing closely to consumer demand.Caterpillar again chose not to give a full-year outlook, saying that uncertainty around the globe still remains, making it difficult to give specific forecasts for investors. The underlying message is that the recovery is real, but the pandemic is still a factor.(Adds key takeaways from earnings call, and share decline)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Transat Rises as Canada Grants $570 Million in Crisis Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Transat AT Inc., the Montreal-based vacation operator that Air Canada gave up trying to buy earlier this month, obtained C$700 million ($570 million) in emergency aid from the Canadian government to stay afloat during the pandemic.The company took loan facilities of C$390 million for operations and another C$310 million to finance customer refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic. Transat will also issue 13 million warrants to the government to buy shares at C$4.50 each.Transat shares jumped on the news, rising as much as 13% in Toronto, before paring some of the gains. They were up 4.4% to C$4.73 as of 12:59 p.m.The deal follows a C$5.9 billion rescue package for Air Canada two weeks ago, reflecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s case-by-case approach in supporting the industry. It helps Transat, which announced the suspension of all regular flights on Jan. 29, buy some time in the hope that Covid-19 vaccinations can salvage the summer travel season.“With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. “We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere.”Unlike the Air Canada bailout, the government isn’t buying shares right away. Transat Chief Financial Officer Denis Petrin told journalists that wasn’t on the table during negotiations. But the warrants may still mean dilution of as much as 25% for existing shareholders.The government doesn’t get all the warrants immediately. They’ll vest as the company draws down the loans. If Transat can repay the money in full in the first year, half of the warrants will be canceled.Still, Transat would like to improve its borrowing costs and is planning to seek help from the Quebec government, which wanted to see federal aid come first before intervening, executives said.Peladeau OfferCanada has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country since last March and has quarantine rules for non-essential workers. Transat, which sells vacation packages to Canadians visiting sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer, was hit particularly hard in January when Trudeau asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean to slow the spread of new variants of the virus.The plan includes restrictions on dividends, stock repurchases and executive compensation and a pledge to keep active employment at current levels. It comes in addition to C$120 million in existing credit facilities.As of April 22, government financing for the airline industry globally, including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash, has totaled more than $189 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., a London-based aviation finance and investment consultancy.Canada’s latest aid package also removes the urgency for Transat to find a new buyer. Air Canada dropped its takeover because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve it. Quebec media and cable executive Pierre Karl Peladeau has been urging the company to consider his offer of C$5 a share.Peladeau has maintained his interest but there’s no firm and binding offer yet, according to Eustache. “We are continuing discussions, to get to a formal offer at some point,” he told reporters. “The talks are going very well.”(Updates with comments from the company, share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump Scores $617 Million of Cash With Vornado From Tower Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up $1.2 billion of bonds linked to a San Francisco office tower that makes up much of Donald Trump’s fortune.The AAA slice of the commercial mortgage-backed security sold Friday with a discount margin, or risk premium, of 125 basis points over one-month Libor -- roughly in line with other recent office-tower deals.The bonds are being used to refinance a loan on the 555 California Street property in a deal that gives joint owners Vornado Realty Trust and Trump a $617 million payout.The complex, among the tallest buildings in San Francisco, is one of two Trump-linked office towers that Vornado is refinancing. The other is in New York. While Vornado majority owns them, Trump’s 30% stake is the most valuable part of his portfolio, making up about one-third of his $2.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refinancing -- and cash windfall for Vornado and Trump -- comes months after several banks tied to the former president said they would no longer work with him after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January.‘Trump’s Poor Record’While the bond found strong demand, at least one investor was put off by the Trump connection.“We looked at the deal and it did not pass our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) process because of Trump’s poor record (going back to the 1990s) of not only paying back investors, but being difficult when he runs into difficulties,” John Kerschner, head of securitized products at Janus Henderson, said in an interview.Kerschner said the offering priced tighter than some other “esoteric” office-tower CMBS deals with somewhat lower-quality properties, such as a recent deal underpinned by a loan on office towers in downtown Houston. On the other hand, the deal priced the same or slightly wider than some deals tied to higher-quality trophy towers, he added.Proceeds of the 555 California Street CMBS will fund improvements to the buildings and return about $617 million to the owners, according to a marketing document obtained by Bloomberg.“For a complex that couldn’t be sold last year, a large equity return is arguably the next best thing for the sponsor,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “It is a trophy property in a prime location with stable, high-quality diverse tenants and high occupancy for the area given the pandemic.”Sullivan sees risks, though. The loan is structured as interest-only throughout, which may increase refinancing risk, on top of moderate leverage. Moreover, one-third of tenants also have the option to terminate their leases, “which is not surprising given the level of leasing or space-requirement uncertainties. However, it may present net cash flow risk,” he noted.New York NextMeanwhile, the refinancing of the New York tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas is “on deck,“ Steve Roth, Vornado’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to shareholders earlier this month.The refinancing comes after Vornado tried selling the two assets last year. It shelved the effort after not reaching its pricing goals.“We found investors to be uncertain, distracted and handicapped by inability to travel,” Roth said in the letter to shareholders. “As markets improve, we may well revisit other alternatives for these two buildings,” he added.Earlier this week, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s son, described the properties as “arguably two of the best commercial assets anywhere in the country.”Trump has at least $590 million in debt coming due in the next four years on other properties owned by the Trump Organization, more than half of which is personally guaranteed. Some of those properties, such as the company’s Washington, D.C., hotel and its golf resort near Miami, have suffered from plunging revenue during the pandemic.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Eric Trump said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Got your third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Biden may have to relent on the SALT cap to get his tax plan through Congress

    President Biden announced the American Families Plan this week, and the proposal includes an increase the capital-gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with incomes over $1 million. Whether he gets it through Congress, however, is likely dependent upon whether he accepts some adjustment to the limitation on the deduction for state and local tax, or SALT. While Biden’s proposal currently keeps the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions in place, he may need to accept an increase, if not an outright repeal, to get key Democratic votes.

  • ‘This is not going to end well’: Billionaire Leon Cooperman says stock market will be lower a year from now

    Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says he's a “fully invested bear” with “an eye on the exit.”

  • Ethereum hits a record: How much $1,000 would be worth today if you had invested earlier

    Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.

  • Biden administration wants to give the IRS authority to regulate the ‘wild west’ of paid tax preparers

    There are no requisite professional standards at the federal level. The president's American Families Plan wants to change that.

  • Ping An in Talks for Partial Stake in Credit Suisse’s Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Ping An Insurance Group Co. has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the newly-established Founder Group for as much as 50.75 billion yuan ($7.9 billion).The Chinese insurer plans to buy a 51.1% to 70% stake in the new Founder Group, whose assets include Founder Securities Co., Founder Technology Group Corp. and China Hi-Tech Group Co., according to a statement to Shanghai stock exchange on Friday. The size of the deal could range from 37.05 billion yuan to 50.75 billion yuan, the statement said.Peking University Founder Group Corp. has been in court-led restructuring proceedings since early last year and has defaulted $3 billion of dollar bonds and 34.5 billion yuan of onshore bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In January, Ping An Insurance was introduced as one of the investors as Founder Group continues with its restructuring plans.The announcement confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News story that Ping An was in talks to acquire a partial stake in Founder Securities. Peking University Founder Group holds an about 28% stake in the Shanghai-listed broker.A working team from Ping An has been conducting due diligence on Founder Securities, the Chinese partner of Credit Suisse Group AG, people familiar with the matter have said. The Chinese insurer is considering to combine Founder Securities with Ping An Securities Co., according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.Shares in Founder Securities pared losses after the Bloomberg News report on Friday. It closed 3.8% lower after falling as much as 8.4%. The company has a market value of about $11.7 billion.Ping An Securities is among the few major Chinese brokers that remain private. The companies, if combined, could have total assets of 245 billion yuan ($38 billion), making the entity one of China’s top 10 players, according to data compiled by the Securities Association of China.The deal comes as China’s $1.4 trillion securities industry is facing rising pressure as Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are in line to gain full control of their brokerage ventures. The intensifying competition could fuel consolidations among local brokerages and winnowing out those that can’t compete.Credit Suisse last year raised its stake in its securities joint venture with Founder from 33% to 51% and is seeking to gain full control as soon as possible. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are also racing to be the first with 100% ownership in their China’s joint ventures.Meanwhile, local brokers are beefing up their capital and competitiveness over the past few years. Citic Securities Co. bought Guangzhou Securities Co. in a $2 billion deal in 2019. A potential merger between China’s two largest investment banks -- Citic and CSC Financial Co., is gaining traction, Bloomberg reported in July.(Updates with official announcement throughout the story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's families plan would make Obamacare permanently cheaper for millions

    The American Families Plan would extend recently enacted ACA subsidies beyond 2022.

  • Analysis: New meme stocks swing as shorts and retail investors face off again

    Recent volatility in a handful of so-called meme stocks is putting the spotlight back on the tussle between individual investors and short sellers, months after a wild ride in GameStop captivated Wall Street’s attention. Stocks that have notched big swings this month include laser-manufacturer MicroVision Inc, a favorite on Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets forum, whose shares have risen as much as 170% since April 20 before tumbling in recent days. Those moves do not approach the stunning, nearly 1,700% gain in video game retailer GameStop Corp in January, which was fueled in part by a flurry of buying that forced hedge funds like Melvin Capital to unwind their bets against the stock, sending it higher.