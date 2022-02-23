U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

Pitch your startup on TechCrunch Live, a weekly show featuring founders and VCs

Matt Burns
·1 min read

Each week, TechCrunch editors host a weekly show featuring entrepreneurs, developers, and venture capitalists. It's a great time, and we hope you can join us to present your startup in the pitch feedback session at the end of the show. The show is free, and you don't have to fill out a form to apply. Just watch the show and follow the instructions on Hopin.

TechCrunch Live is designed to help founders build better venture-backed businesses. The show is on its third season, and the upcoming lineup is stacked with killer guests Agility Robotics' Jonathan Hurst, A16z's Anish Acharya, and Bradley Tusk from Tusk Ventures.

Each week during TCL, a founder and VC join a TechCrunch Editor and talk through an early pitch deck -- what worked, what didn't work, and what would the founder do differently. We want to know how the investor and founder work together, and how they handle disagreements. We want to know what advice they have for those in similar situations.

Last week, Itai Damti revealed how the company’s long-running Culture and Values document helped pitch the company. Flourish Ventures managing partner explained how this document helped give key insights into Unit's company culture. This week DeepScribe's Akilesh Bapu is talking through the pitch deck that resulted Index Venture partner Nina Achadjian leading the company's Series A.

How do you watch? Click to register for this episode set to take place on February 23rd at 1130am PT / 230pm ET.

