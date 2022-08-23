Pitch your startup at TechCrunch Live's Minneapolis event

TechCrunch is thrilled to be (virtually) headed to Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event takes place on September 7 at 2:00pm CDT/12:00pm PDT. It's free to attend, and it's free to submit your Minneapolis-area startup to the pitch-off competition. I hope you can make it.

Just like every TechCrunch Live event, the program features entrepreneurs and investors who will share their stories with the goal of helping others build better venture-backed businesses. Except this time, the event is extended to make room for more local founders and investors who are deeply integrated into the Minneapolis ecosystem.

Register for the virtual event here, and apply for the pitch-off here.

The pitch-off application deadline was August 24, but we extended it another 48 hours and now closes on August 26. Selected companies get four minutes to present their company (with a pitch deck), and they’ll answer six minutes of questions from venture capitalists from Rise of the Rest Seed Fund at Revolution and Bain Capital Ventures. The winner gets fast tracked into the Battlefield 200, which comes with free exhibition space and exclusive programming at Disrupt 2022.

To qualify you need to:

Be based in the greater Minneapolis, Minn area

Have an MVP

Be pre-Series A

Judges: