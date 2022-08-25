U.S. markets closed

PitchBook Named Best Workplace for Eighth Year by Puget Sound Business Journal

·2 min read

PSBJ Recognizes Top Companies for Communication, Development & Culture

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) in the Extra Large category of businesses which employ more than 500 employees in Washington. Recipients are selected and ranked based on employee satisfaction surveys, which review benefit offerings, leadership transparency, workplace perks and more. An eighth-time winner, PitchBook placed 15th on the 2022 list.

(PRNewsfoto/PitchBook)
(PRNewsfoto/PitchBook)

"At PitchBook, we are intentional in our mission of helping people win and we're able to do this by working together to create an environment that is inclusive, supportive and fosters personal and professional growth," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "To be recognized 15th on PSBJ's list serves as a testament to the entire PitchBook team and I'm immensely proud of what we continue to build together every day."

The Best Workplaces award factors in 30 items across six categories including communication and resources, trust in leadership, team dynamics, personal engagement and more. Employers on the Best Places to Work lists are determined via a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, widely recognized as a leading company in conducting this type of research. The companies considered among these lists are recognized by PSBJ to consistently tout customer loyalty and profitability.

PitchBook has over 1,500 employees globally across offices in Seattle, New York, San Francisco, London and Hong Kong. By offering unprecedented access to the private and public equity markets, the PitchBook Platform provides an all-in-one research and analysis tool for investment and research professionals – including VC and PE firms, corporate development teams, investment banks, LPs, lenders, law firms and accounting firms.

To join our team, click here.

About PitchBook
PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong and serves more than 70,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pitchbook-named-best-workplace-for-eighth-year-by-puget-sound-business-journal-301612872.html

SOURCE PitchBook

