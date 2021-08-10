U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.50
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,018.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,142.75
    +17.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.70
    +4.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.29
    +0.81 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.00
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3250
    +0.0080 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.51 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4780
    +0.1730 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,843.82
    +37.46 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.61
    +74.28 (+7.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.90
    +2.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

PitchBook's New Venture Capital Dealmaking Indicator Estimates Fundraising Environment for Early- and Late-stage Financing

·3 min read

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the release of a new quarterly report, PitchBook's Venture Capital (VC) Dealmaking Indicator, which offers a new methodology for measuring who has more negotiating power at a given time in the VC ecosystem: startups or investors. The Indicator leverages PitchBook's wealth of deal term, deal attribute, and fundraising data to quantify the supply-and-demand dynamic at play in the VC funding environment, including the current amount of capital available to be invested by VC firms and other market participants, as well as the estimated amount of capital startups are seeking. The methodology allows PitchBook to develop a composite score, incorporating key deal terms and market attributes including: cumulative dividends, liquidation participation, anti-dilution terms, board voting rights, general voting rights, median years since last VC, median valuation step-ups, median percentage acquired and supply and demand of capital.

(PRNewsfoto/PitchBook)
(PRNewsfoto/PitchBook)

To download PitchBook's VC Dealmaking Indicator, click here.

"Startup and investor friendliness in the VC dealmaking environment constantly ebbs and flows over time," said Alex Warfel, data analyst at PitchBook. "Capital availability is key to understanding the power dynamics in the VC ecosystem, which dictates the ease with which a startup can raise funds, as well as how much investors can impose their preferences in negotiations. This new metric attempts to score VC dealmaking trends to help startups and investors navigate the capital raising environment. It can also be used by other market participants such as investment banks, advisors, and law firms as they help structure these deals."

See below some key takeaways from the report:

  • Liquidation participation and cumulative dividends have waned in popularity as deal terms since 2006.

  • Q2 2021 early- and late-stage deal terms have grown 2.7x and 3.3x more startup-friendly, respectively, since Q1 2010.

  • The late stage has been consistently more favorable to investors, while the early stages have favored startups.

  • Demand for both early- and late-stage capital has outpaced the growth in supply of capital available from VC firms over the last decade. Nontraditional investors have flooded the market to meet that excess demand and drive overall growth in venture investing.

  • For later stage VC, median valuation step-ups have led the way in startup friendliness at 3.5x friendlier, followed by the capital supply to demand ratio, which has become twice as startup-friendly over the same five-year period.

About PitchBook
PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 50,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pitchbooks-new-venture-capital-dealmaking-indicator-estimates-fundraising-environment-for-early--and-late-stage-financing-301351972.html

SOURCE PitchBook

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 3 Key Takeaways From AbbVie's Second-Quarter Earnings

    One of those was pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and the drugmaker's results were impressive. AbbVie recorded total revenue of roughly $14 billion, 19.3% higher than the year-ago period on an operational basis. Here are three key aspects of AbbVie's success during the second quarter.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • 6 Money-Losing Companies Are About To Roll In The Dough

    Investors love a good rags to riches story — they're making lots of money on them. Soon, there will be likely many more in the S&P 500.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Over $500,000

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch coined the term "multibagger" in his evergreen investing book One Up on Wall Street to describe stocks that have more than doubled in price. Growth-oriented investors often seek out multibagger stocks in the tech sector, which has more than its fair share of high-growth and disruptive companies. It might seem tough to find the next big multibagger in this diverse sector, but studying a few stocks that previously crossed that threshold might help investors identify the upcoming winners.

  • The stock market is on a stunning winning streak

    Stocks continue to notch impressive gains. Here is one interesting stat you. need to know.

  • Fisker and AMC Stocks Are Flying — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Tuesday

    It's a quiet morning for the stock market as investors wait on Wednesday's inflation reading.