Pitt-Johnstown unveils plans for advanced manufacturing, engineering and automation in downtown Johnstown

Oct. 13—JOHNSTOWN Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown is set to open a center for advanced manufacturing, engineering and automation in downtown Johnstown by 2025.

A public announcement was made on Friday at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown, with Pitt-Johnstown campus President Jem Spectar giving an impassioned speech about Johnstown's future economic outlook.

The concept for the "Pitt-Johnstown Future Works" has been developing for a couple years, in partnership with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

Pitt-Johnstown and the city of Johnstown were selected from among several western Pennsylvania cities and colleges that were studied by the Community Foundation to be subjects for a concerted effort that would help grow the school's capacity to serve students while simultaneously generating a positive economic impact on the community, in particular in downtown.

Spectar said the vision for the project is to offer opportunities not only to university students, but to students in the K-12 system, vocational-technical education and people in the workforce who want to further their skill set for new career opportunities.

"The vision is to make our area competitive nationally and even internationally," Spectar said. "Today is the celebration of collaboration and can-do spirit of the people of Johnstown."

A building at 426 Main St., which currently houses a liquor store on the first floor and offices on the second floor, has been chosen as the location for the project. The liquor store is in the third year of a five-year lease, said Robert Meeder, chairman of Pittsburgh Gateways, a nonprofit real estate developer which is providing the capital stack to purchase and operate the building.

The project has also received support from Vision Together 2025, The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the 1889 Foundation and the Richard King Mellon Foundation. In addition, the Polacek family of JWF Industries provided a $1 million donation.

