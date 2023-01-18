U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

PITTCO COMPLETES ADDITIONAL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN MEDIAMARK FACTORING

·1 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Direct Investments II, LP, the direct investing arm of Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco"), completed an additional equity investment in MediaMark Factoring ("MediaMark"). MediaMark is a Tennessee-based specialty finance company that provides receivables liquidity to the media industry and construction development firms.

"Pat and team continue to execute and deliver creative solutions to MediaMark's target markets. With this additional investment, we are confident that the company will be well positioned for continued growth heading into 2023," said Henry Guy, Pittco Chief Investment Officer.

"A follow-on investment is the bellwether of a sound partnership between capital and company," said Pat Martucci, MediaMark's, Chairman and CEO, adding "Pittco continues to bring value beyond capital to the company, and we look forward to our continued success."

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit:  http://www.pittcomanagement.com.

Media Contact:
Pittco Management, LLC 
Media@pittcomanagement.com 
901-685-5455

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pittco-completes-additional-equity-investment-in-mediamark-factoring-301724931.html

SOURCE Pittco Management, LLC

