Pittsburgh Job Corps Center is Reopened and Ready to Transform Lives

·3 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Job Corps campus has immediate availability to safely provide campus living, overall health and wellness, and educate qualified applicants and place them directly into employment in our community.

Chance the Cougar is ready to welcome new students to the Pittsburgh Job Corps campus - home of Cougar Nation!
Chance the Cougar is ready to welcome new students to the Pittsburgh Job Corps campus - home of Cougar Nation!

At the Pittsburgh Job Corps, the campus has the capacity to serve 699 students aged 16-24 in areas such as Clinical Medical Assistant, Cement Masonry, Security and Protective Services, and Electrical. In addition, the campus works directly with local and national employers to help them fill in-demand and well-paying positions. This includes Giant Eagle, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66, Mosites Construction, Beech Construction Inc, Southwestern Veterans Center, Allegheny Health Network and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the number of students the Pittsburgh Job Corps campus has served over the past year and a half. But with effective vaccines and continued health safety precautions, the campus is now ready to resume full operations and to expand its training opportunities.

"We are incredibly excited that our campus has reopened and expanded our training opportunities and are eager to bring in deserving young people and help them start their careers," said Bob Gottschalk, Center Director at the Pittsburgh Job Corps campus. "With a long track record of successfully placing our graduates into meaningful careers in the Pittsburgh Tri-State area, we want our community to know that Job Corps is a terrific first option for any interested young person."

The Pittsburgh Job Corps campus has already demonstrated they are able to provide safe and healthy residential living and serve students effectively despite COVID. The program has protocols and policies in place to track COVID symptoms, test, and prevent an outbreak.

"The past two years has been trying for all of us. This time has also shown us that Job Corps dedication to teaching trades to young people has made a big difference not only in the lives of our students and their families, but in the lives of Americans reliant upon the work Job Corps alumni have been trained to do," said Byron V. Garrett, CEO and President of National Job Corps Association. "Given our availability to immediately serve students, we know the potential for our campuses to transform lives and want everyone to know that Job Corps is reopened and ready to help."

For more information about student outreach and recruitment, contact:
Ariel Cypher
Outreach and Admissions Manager
Ph: (412) 441-8665
EM: Cypher.Ariel@Jobcorps.org

About ODLE Management

Founded in 2004 by Lisa S. Odle, President and CEO, ODLE Management Group, LLC is an experienced workforce development provider. ODLE is the prime contractor and manages the day-to-day operations of several Job Corps campuses to include outreach, admissions and placement services. Prime contracts are in Louisiana (New Orleans), Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Virginia (Old Dominion in Monroe), Texas (El Paso) and Oklahoma (Tulsa). In addition, Odle is a subcontractor in New Mexico (Albuquerque), Florida (Pinellas County) and Washington, D.C. (Potomac).

ODLE has received distinguished honors from the Small Business Administration, Arizona Small Business Administration, and the Arizona Small Business Development Center. In February 2020, ODLE completed a merger with Eckerd Connects, a private, national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization; ODLE remains a separate organization and a wholly owned subsidiary.

Media Contact(s):
Trish Jones Mondero
Odle Management Group, LLC
Phone: (602) 622-7941

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pittsburgh-job-corps-center-is-reopened-and-ready-to-transform-lives-301526664.html

SOURCE Odle Management Group

