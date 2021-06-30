U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,294.76
    +2.96 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,431.04
    +138.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,514.45
    -13.89 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.88
    +3.04 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.35
    +0.37 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.18 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4440
    -0.0360 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0710
    +0.5110 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,117.05
    -2,123.43 (-5.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.79
    -26.13 (-3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

Pittsburgh's Locomation puts a convoy twist on autonomous trucking

Kirsten Korosec
·4 min read

The Pittsburgh Strip District, once home to Industrial Age giants Alcoa, Heinz, U.S. Steel and Westinghouse, has evolved over the past decade into a technology and robotics hub, and notably, a testbed of autonomous vehicles. That activity has more recently spilled out beyond Smallman Street, so-called Robotics Row, past the confines of the Strip District and Lower Lawrenceville and into adjoining neighborhoods to the north and south.

And while, Argo AI, Aurora Innovation (as well as its newly acquired addition Uber ATG) and Motional are the most visible examples of autonomous vehicle testing and development in the city, numerous other AV startups have popped up in the past six years — each one betting that its application will provide the quickest path to commercialization.

Locomation, a startup founded in 2018 that is working on autonomous trucks, is one of them. The co-founders, who met at the National Robotics Engineering Center, an operating unit within Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute, believe the smoothest, fastest route to autonomous trucks is to use a human-guided convoy system first.

Locomation contends that autonomous trucks that can operate without a human safety driver behind the wheel will happen eventually and after considerable validation. But until then, the company is pitching a convoy system, in which a lead driver pilots a truck and another truck follows it autonomously. The autonomous one will also have a driver, but that individual will be resting and is considered a passenger.

"We decided that we needed to expose the (autonomous) system to the real world in a safe and profitable way," co-founder and CEO Çetin Meriçli told TechCrunch in a recent interview, adding that is how the idea of human-guided autonomous driving came about. "We are still building a Level 4 system with an extremely narrow operational design domain that can drive itself and it doesn't require a driver in the seat as long as there is a human driven lead track right in front of it."

Locomation's starting point is a two-driver, two-truck system for long haul routes. When the lead driver is in place, the following driver is resting in the other vehicle. Both trucks are equipped with a self-driving system so they can periodically swap positions. However, Meriçli noted that while the lead driver is operating the vehicle, the autonomous system is only assisting the person.

Pittsburgh-area readers: Save 25% on a 1- or 2- year Extra Crunch membership.
Enter discount code ALLEGHENY, expires 7/31/2020.

"There is some automation there, but we don't think it is a good idea to automate the lead truck so much that the lead driver can actually become complacent," he said. "Keeping the driver engaged enough and at the same time trying to reduce the cognitive load as much as possible is a very delicate balance to hit there."

The drivers then take over manual driving once they leave the interstate.

The next phase is what Locomation calls the drone follower system designed for shorter haul routes of 250 miles or less. This system involves one driver and two trucks, one lead and one following behind autonomously.

These two human guided convoy concepts will help the company progress to an autonomous system in which trucks operate without humans between hubs on an interstate and then eventually to dock to dock, which would include non-interstate roads.

Locomation has a contract to equip 1,120 Wilson Logistics trucks with its autonomous relay convoy technology over the next five years. The first trucks are expected to be delivered in 2022. The company recently signed an eight-year agreement to supply PGT Trucking with the systems for 1,000 trucks.

Today, Locomation is in test mode, although it has hauled some freight. That means safety drivers are always behind the wheel. Eventually, it will transition to a commercial operation, which Meriçli said the company is aiming to launch in the second half of 2022.

To reach that goal, Locomation is doing what some many others are aiming for: raising money, recruiting talent and expanding. Locomation, which currently operates across the Alleghany River from Pittsburgh's Strip District, will soon move to larger facility in the Tech Forge section.

Mericli said there are at least two dozen startups working on autonomous vehicle technology in Pittsburgh.

"Most of them are really little hole in the wall operations, maybe a couple of folks," Mericli said. " Many of them are actually the second generation or third generation; they started their careers in one of these larger companies, worked there for a number of years, identified a few pain points and either got frustrated with the slow progress or got bit by the entrepreneurship bug."

"It's not quite like Silicon Valley, just yet," Mericli said, adding that it is getting closer to that West Coast hub of tech. "What I see here, which was not the case a couple of years ago, is that now there are some role models, some success stories, some big achievers, like the Argos and Auroras of the world. Hopefully, Locomation is climbing those ladders too. Now young people and new entrepreneurs coming out of the CMU ecosystem, the way they are thinking about their business and their aspirations, it's getting closer to the Silicon Valley mindset."

Recommended Stories

  • Mini's not-so-mini Urbanaut minivan concept comes to life

    BMW-owned Mini showcased one way it could branch out into new segments when it unveiled the Vision Urbanaut concept in late 2020. At the time, the design study existed merely in a series of digital renderings. It hasn't been approved for production yet, but it was recently transformed into a real concept car that people can experience.

  • American Airlines Invests in the Future of Urban Air Mobility

    FORT WORTH, Texas, June 30, 2021 /3BL Media/ — As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, American Airlines recently announced it will invest in Vertical Aerospace, a leadin...

  • Japan's SoftBank says Pepper robot remains 'alive' and well

    Japanese technology company SoftBank denies it’s pulling the plug on its friendly, talking, bubble-headed Pepper robot. “There is absolutely no change to our Pepper business,” SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai Kitamura said Wednesday. The company acknowledged the contracts of 330 workers at the Paris division of SoftBank Robotics were being reviewed, but the move was routine and did not spell a death knell for Pepper.

  • Facebook and Matterport collaborate on realistic virtual training environments for AI

    The latter is definitely the better option, and Facebook and Matterport are working together to make thousands of virtual, interactive digital twins of real spaces available for researchers and their voracious young AIs. On Facebook's side the big advance is in two parts: the new Habitat 2.0 training environment and the dataset they created to enable it. You may remember Habitat from a couple years back; in the pursuit of what it calls "embodied AI," which is to say AI models that interact with the real world, Facebook assembled a number of passably photorealistic virtual environments for them to navigate.

  • SoftBank Halts Production of $1,800 Pepper Humanoid Robot

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has suspended production of its Pepper robot, shelving for now a project Masayoshi Son once personally championed as a symbol of his conglomerate’s ambitions in AI and technology.The Japanese company halted assembly of the 198,000 yen ($1,790) robot in August after inventory piled up, but may decide to resume production in future, a SoftBank spokeswoman said. It’s now in discussions with its French robotics unit, which employs about 330 people, on potential jo

  • Throwable military robots sent to assist with Florida condo collapse

    First responders on the ground at the Miami Beach-area condo that partially collapsed last week have used several tech tools to aid the treacherous search-and-rescue effort. Rescuers deployed sonar and camera equipment early on as officials scoured the rubble for survivors. Heavy machinery was brought in to remove some bits of the pancaked building materials. Yet, nearly 150 people remain unaccounted for. And officials still have a tedious mission ahead as teams try to avoid falling debris and o

  • Zoom to acquire German startup to bring real-time translation to meetings

    As companies expand worldwide and meet online in tools like Zoom, the language barrier can be a real impediment to getting work done. Zoom announced that it intends to acquire German startup Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions or Kites for short, to bring real-time machine-learning-based translation to the platform. The companies did not share the terms of the deal, but with Kites, the company gets a team of top researchers, who can help enhance the machine-learning translation knowledge at the company.

  • How Disney used cutting-edge robotics to make Spider-Man soar over Avengers Campus

    Imagineers discuss how they developed Stuntronics — a robot stunt double — to launch Spider-Man 65 feet into the air at Disney California Adventure.

  • Soft Robotics raises another $10M, citing pandemic-related demand

    Add Soft Robotics to the long list of automation companies that have seen a boost in investment interest amid the pandemic. The extension was led by Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners and Calibrate Ventures and featured existing investors Tekfen Ventures and industrial robotics giant ABB. "Today's industrial robots are unable to deal with product variability or unstructured environments typically found across the labor challenged food supply chain in areas such as agriculture, food processing and logistics," Soft Robotics COO Mark Chiappetta said in a release.

  • SoftBank reportedly stopped the production of its Pepper robots last year

    We may have to say farewell to SoftBank's adorable humanoid robot Pepper.

  • RIP Pepper robot? SoftBank 'pauses' production

    Production of the robot is suspended and will only be restarted if there is a need for it.

  • 8 accessories you need if you just got a robot vacuum

    The best accessories to get for a robot vacuum, including Roomba replenishment and repair kits, boundary tape, virtual walls, and more.

  • Softbank pulls plug on Pepper the robot - sources

    Time's up for Pepper robot. SoftBank Group is slashing jobs at its global robotics business and according to sources and documents reviewed by Reuters, it has stopped producing its Pepper robot.Touted as the first robot with "a heart", Pepper was meant to help plug labor shortages, but struggled to find a global customer base.Only 27,000 were produced, one source told Reuters, and production ceased last year, three sources confirmed.The pullback marks a halt in Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's ambitions plan to make SoftBank the leader in the robotics industry, producing human-like machines that could serve customers and babysit kids.There are plans to cut around 150 jobs in France come September, that's according to documents and four sourcesStaff have also been cut in the U.S and UK and redeployed from the robotics business in Japan.

  • Tesla Stall Shows Analyst Rift on Stratospheric Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies have been as polarizing on Wall Street as Tesla Inc. -- and the lackluster run that’s weighed on the S&P 500 Index this year has done nothing to lessen it.To Piper Sandler & Co.’s Alexander Potter, the company’s potential dominance of the electric-car business warrants a $1,200 stock-price target, nearly double its $680.76 close on Tuesday. To Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners, as rivals move to pick off a head start that turned Tesla into the world’s most highly

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as Odds Shift Toward Stronger US Jobs Data

    Some investors are likely anticipating better-than-expected jobs data, which should increase calls for higher interest rates.

  • HSBC Goes Live on UAE’s ‘KYC’ Blockchain Platform

    Data shared over the platform's blockchain enables institutions to see shared data about new customers.

  • Pending home sales surge higher, but economists warn that the housing market could ‘soon hit bottom’

    The housing market saw a brief reprieve last month thanks to lower mortgage rates and an uptick in sales listings.

  • Google to Limit UK Financial Ads to FCA-Approved Companies

    As of Aug. 30, Google will require advertisers to demonstrate that they are authorised by the FCA or qualify for one of the limited exemptions.

  • Didi’s IPO prices at top of range for $14 a share

    At $14 a share, the company's valuation would exceed $67 billion, and on a fully diluted basis would be more than $70 billion.

  • Uneven global recovery creates 'daunting challenges' for policymakers, BIS says

    Dubbed the central bank to world's central banks, the Swiss-based BIS said its main scenario was one of a solid global pick-up, albeit at varying speeds across countries. "While the recovery is under way and the central scenario is relatively benign, we are not out of the woods yet," BIS head Agustin Carstens said. The uneven recovery could leave emerging market countries at the sharp end of any difficulties, especially in the higher inflation scenario, where major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve start looking to raise interest rates.