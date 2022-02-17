U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Pivot, a Miami-Based Startup, Raises Pre-Seed Round Jointly Led by Silicon Road Ventures and Overline

·3 min read

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot, a Miami-based tech marketplace aiming to redefine how brands and retailers connect, has raised a pre-seed venture capital round led jointly by two Atlanta-based venture firms: Silicon Road Ventures and Overline.

Pivot eliminates traditional wholesale by allowing brands to pick the ideal location and space in store to showcase their merchandise. In turn, boutiques and independent stores are able to eliminate costs associated with engaging wholesalers and increase revenue from their brick and mortar assets by renting out their shelf space to prospective brands. Together, brands and retailers share data and create an integrated experience that is adapted to changing consumer behavior. Since launch in January 2021, Pivot has already attracted over 4,000 brands and more than 1,200 retailers to their platform.

"At Pivot, we are designing a future where brands can pick the right stores, at the right location, at the right time," said Alvaro De Jesus, Co-Founder of Pivot. "We are creating a network of independent brands and stores collaborating to bring efficiency, convenience, transparency and sustainability to an industry that continues to evolve, while delighting the customers with unique experiences."

"The ongoing disruption in commerce is requiring retailers to improve sales production per square foot as well as the ability to showcase local merchandise to attract a new generation of shoppers. Pivot provides an innovative approach to solving great challenges and has been a great addition to the Silicon Road portfolio" said Sid Mookerji, Managing Partner of Silicon Road Ventures.

Pivot's Launch
Prior to launching Pivot, Alvaro De Jesus and Valeria Savino ran Nomad Tribe, a chain of boutiques in Wynwood and Miami Beach focused on sustainable and socially conscious brands. Very quickly Alvaro and his co-founder, Valeria Savino, started noticing changes in how customers wanted to build a relationship with a brand. As the owner of the inventory, this put Nomad Tribe in the position of being the middleman between the brand and consumers. Quickly, they started to recognize that the traditional retail business model of managing and paying for inventory upfront, was ripe for disruption and sparked the team's interest in building a new way for brands and independent boutiques to connect. This experience led Alvaro, Valeria, and their new co-founder Juan Montes de Oca to launch Pivot, an innovative software platform that connects brands with a large pool of savvy retailers and identifies the best partner based on location, aesthetic, style, seasonality, and much more.

Pivot is backed by two institutional VCs, Silicon Road Ventures and Overline. Silicon Road Ventures, an Atlanta-based firm exclusively focused on commerce tech and Overline, a venture capital firm focused on investing in seed-stage businesses in the Southeast. Pivot's venture capital funding will be used to accelerate product development and marketing.

For more information visit Pivotmkt.com

ABOUT PIVOT
Pivot is a software marketplace and platform that connects brands and independent boutiques globally without the need to purchase inventory. Co-founders Alvaro De Jesus, Valeria Savino, and Juan Montes de Oca created Pivot in response to the changing consumer expectations and friction they saw while operating their own line of boutiques. Since launching, Pivot has signed on over 4,000 brands and 1,200 retailers worldwide. Pivot was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

ABOUT SILICON ROAD
Silicon Road Ventures (SRV) is an Atlanta-based, venture capital firm focused on building the future of commerce. Silicon Road's ecosystem approach focuses on relationships and connects entrepreneurs, startups, retailers, enterprise organizations, investors and academics to build the future of global commerce tech across eCommerce, retail and CPG. For more information, visit www.siliconroad.vc and follow Silicon Road on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT OVERLINE
Overline is a founder/operator-led early stage venture capital firm, based in Atlanta, that primarily focuses on investments in the Southeast United States. Its inaugural fund, Overline Seed Fund I, LP, is a generalist fund that leads pre-seed and seed investments across multiple industries and business models. Overline takes a hands-on approach to supporting its portfolio companies, providing key introductions to its network of prospective customers, partners, investors and top talent. www.overline.vc

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivot-a-miami-based-startup-raises-pre-seed-round-jointly-led-by-silicon-road-ventures-and-overline-301485116.html

SOURCE Silicon Road Ventures

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Nvidia stock down despite 'spectacular' earnings report

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst of Semiconductors Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia stock tumbling despite strong fourth quarter earnings.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • Why Coeur Mining Stock Tanked 12.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the gold and silver miner fell after it reported earnings. Here's a look at why investors were downbeat on the update.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Flying-Taxi Startup Joby Slumps After Test-Flight Accident

    (Bloomberg) -- Joby Aviation Inc., a startup vying to be among the first to fly a new class of electric air taxis, said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident, sending the shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Critici

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Walmart tops estimates in Q4, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Sparks Another Controversy

    Elon Musk's tweet linking Adolph Hitler and a prominent Head of State sets off a social media firestorm.