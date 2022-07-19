U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

Pivot Point Consulting Supports Live Deployment of OCHIN Epic Electronic Health Record System at Chicago's Erie Family Health

·3 min read

First Instance of OCHIN Epic in Illinois

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, and recognized 2022 #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, today announced the full deployment of OCHIN's Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR) system at Erie Family Health Centers (Erie), a nonprofit with 13 locations dedicated to the integrated healthcare needs of underserved communities across Chicago. This is the first instance of OCHIN Epic in Illinois.

Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through our Advisory, Implementation, Optimization, Managed Services and Talent Solutions. We work with provider and payer organizations and have 450+ employees serving over 100 clients across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Pivot Point Consulting)
Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through our Advisory, Implementation, Optimization, Managed Services and Talent Solutions. We work with provider and payer organizations and have 450+ employees serving over 100 clients across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Pivot Point Consulting)

Erie has more than 730 staff members across seven primary care centers, four of which include integrated dental care, one teen center and five school-based health centers, two of which are also open to the surrounding community. Erie cared for more than 88,000 patients in 2021 – the highest number in its 65-year history – providing medical, dental and behavioral health to those it serves. Out of 45 community health centers in Illinois, Erie now ranks in the top 1% of community health centers nationally and #1 in Illinois for newborn delivery volume.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pivot Point and OCHIN to deploy the Epic platform across our community-based health centers," said Amy Valukas, COO at Erie, who also served as a sponsor for the overall project. "Our aim is to drive efficiencies, get more out of our data and build upon the robust connection between our clinical providers and our patients. We were able to deploy OCHIN Epic seamlessly across our organization leveraging a super user program, effective training, as well as a provider personalization program to enhance patient-provider engagements."

The OCHIN Epic EHR technology enables all of Erie's community health centers to access, organize, store and share electronic medical records with four Epic hospital partners. Pivot Point Consulting brings expert project management, resourcing and strategy services to their OCHIN partnership and this EHR transformation initiative.

According to Rachel Marano, Founder and Managing Partner at Pivot Point, "We are tremendously proud to partner with OCHIN and its members nationwide to successfully plan and implement the OCHIN Epic EHR platform.  We are continually gratified by this important work to help superior community health centers like Erie leverage crucial technology so they can continue to deliver high-quality care to the communities they serve."

About Erie Family Health
With a mission motivated by the belief that healthcare is a human right, Erie provides high-quality, affordable care to support healthier people, families and communities. Its vision statement is "All people living their healthiest lives." Erie serves patients in nearly 200 zip codes from North Lawndale on Chicago's west side north to Waukegan, regardless of a patient's insurance status, immigration status, primary language, or ability to pay. Erie trains over 300 providers and healthcare workers annually to support this goal of healthcare accessibility. To expand healthcare access, Erie has also deployed an effective telehealth program and last year more than 26 percent of its total patient visits were via telehealth, and successfully served patients in 83 languages.

About Pivot Point Consulting
Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Service Desk, Application Support and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations. In 2022, the firm ranked as the #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, by KLAS (after being 2020 #1 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm) and also ranked #2 in Partial IT Outsourcing. For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com.

Media Contact: 

Mardi Larson
Amendola Communications (for Pivot Point Consulting)
mlarson@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivot-point-consulting-supports-live-deployment-of-ochin-epic-electronic-health-record-system-at-chicagos-erie-family-health-301589001.html

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting

