U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,013.87
    -140.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

When to pivot your product, and a tale of two earnings calls

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Oh yeah, y’all, it’s the weekend and it’s a long one here in the United States as we have Monday off. As you read this I am – hopefully – napping on the couch with three dogs festooned around me, all four of us drooling while we snooze.

But! First! There’s much to do, so let’s dive into one startup’s pivot from earlier in the week and, yes, talk a little about money.

Jukes, pivots

The esports world is a pretty fragmented place. Built atop different games, forums, tournament series, platforms, chat apps, and websites, it can be a legit effort to figure out what the hell is going on, even in your favorite game. So, Juked.gg set out to build a centralized news hub for all things esports back in 2020.

The company saw some early success, raising a seven-figure round that we covered back in early 2021. But according to co-founder Ben Goldhaber, the service had a period of rapid growth, what he described as “up and to the right” in graph form, before seeing its active user count plateau last year.

What happened? According to Goldhaber, who also goes by the gamertag “FishStix,” Juked wound up serving the top 1% of esports fans, but wasn’t reaching a larger audience. So, the nascent company did the smart thing of asking its users about its service and what they thought of it. From those conversations, Goldhaber said that users brought up issues endemic to esports like community toxicity, spam, and hot takes.

So, Juked decided to pivot slightly and build the social network that its users were effectively asking for – a less toxic place to be an esports fan.

The product launched Thursday after a period in a closed alpha after having tested it with around 750 users before making it more generally available.

According to information from AppAnnie (now Data.ai, apparently), the service did chart among iOS users in the United States this week, albeit only in the social networking category. We’ll check back with the company in a few months to see how downloads shake out.

Big questions remain, including how the service intends to combat toxicity at scale -- I had to agree to a pretty strong set of terms to sign up. Juked intends to use human moderation with AI in the future, and requires users to sign up with a phone number. All good ideas, but untested for the company at mass scale.

I dig what Juked has been working on because I am an esports fan. But I am also not precisely in the market for a new social network. Let’s see how the startup’s in-market juke can help it score more points. (And probably raise money, since it’s been a year since its equity crowdfunding round, so we wouldn’t fall over in shock if the company worked to pick up more cash in the coming quarters.)

A tale of two earnings calls

This week brought with it another sheaf of earnings calls from tech companies. And as always, we’ve had our eyes tuned into the market for hints about what’s ahead for startups.

Most of our work is here, in our dive into just how important forward guidance is for tech companies today. Trailing results appear to be far less important to investors than what they see ahead. So when Amplitude got whacked by public-market investors, we took notes. There were other companies that took similar knocks, including Meta, so don’t think that we’re pointing a finger at the recently public Amplitude. (It direct-listed last year, recall.)

But there was another side to the coin, namely Appian’s earnings. The low-code automation company has been a quieter public-market story than most tech debuts. That’s not a diss, mind; its CEO Matt Calkins told me as much this week when discussing the company’s results.

How so? It boils down to Calkins’ definition of what innovation is, and it’s not just building something. Telling TechCrunch that his company has long been an engineering-led organization, he told us that it’s not enough to make something cool. If the company doesn’t market a new feature, sell it, and get it used, then it hasn’t actually innovated. Innovation, he said, is an experience, not a product. The final result of innovation, he added, is a customer testimonial of a new feature – when someone will go on record and say that a new thing really is good. Which requires people to, well, know that something exists so that they can give it a whirl.

I like his perspective. It helps explain why much of the so-called innovation in the blockchain world seems less like real innovation than the creation of a collection of hypotheses; yes, some of the more esoteric web3 products that are in the market today will have real impact, but most are more coding tricks than useful tools.

A little more before I let you go. The staffing crunch that companies are feeling in the United States is not merely driving up the cost of hiring, it’s helping companies like Appian. The company is seeing demand from customers to automate more of their work because employees don’t want to do it. And unhappy employees bounce.

Finally, Appian’s growth has been accelerating for a little while now. And it had an earnings report that led not to a share-price collapse, but a gain. Returning to our entry point for this conversation, that’s the bar that companies have to clear today to grind out a few hundred basis points of market cap extension. It’s a far harder market than a few quarters ago. Which is why, I think, the IPO window is kaput for some time yet.

Hugs, and I hope your weekend is restful!

Alex

Recommended Stories

  • US Olympic figure skaters' appeal for medals denied

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.The court promised to release a justification for the...

  • Boeing names customer in 777 freighter deal as it readies to ramp up production

    Boeing builds around two 777 models per month, including its recently launched 777X, and plans to increase production to three a month in 2022, largely in response to the growing demand for freighter aircraft.

  • Russian-backed separatists declare full military mobilization

    Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said in a video statement that he had signed a decree on mobilization and called on men "able to hold a weapon in their hands" to come to military commissariats.

  • 25-year-old Richland woman is 2nd person to die after Horn Rapids head-on crash

    She was a biochemistry major who worked at Hanford.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Markets Await Putin's Ukraine Invasion Decision; Five Stocks That Don't Suck

    President Biden said late Friday that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine. Apple leads five stocks that don't suck.

  • Calling Out ‘Emperor’ Larry Fink

    Charlie Munger says what many CEOs think but decline to say.

  • Roblox Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?

    The market is turning sour on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock. A darling of the pandemic, Roblox shares are down 47% year to date in 2022. Indeed, the company faces headwinds as economies reopen, but the market value has been cut in half while the negative impacts from reopening are nowhere near that magnitude.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateG-7 Warns Against ‘Staged Incidents’ in Donbas: Ukraine UpdateBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeFormer Model Age

  • Stocks in focus: DraftKings, Alibaba, Roku

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss three stocks making moves on Friday: DraftKings, Alibaba, and Roku.

  • Intel Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Since crashing hard after earnings last month, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spent much of the last three weeks clawing its way back higher -- and even approached its pre-earnings share price last week. All that hard work was undone in a day, however -- today, to be precise -- when Intel unveiled its "2022 and long-term growth strategy" last night. In its presentation, Intel described how, over the long term, it intends to rebuild its business, first reaccelerating sales growth into the "mid-to-high-single digits" range in 2023 and 2024, then stepping even harder on the gas pedal, and racing ahead to 10% to 12% annual revenue growth by 2026.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • Here's Why Redfin Stock Plunged on Friday

    Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) lost 20% of their value on Friday, following the release of the real estate company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Redfin continues to take share in the $43 trillion U.S. housing market, thanks to its proven ability to help its customers sell their homes faster and for higher prices. The rising popularity of its website and mobile apps -- average monthly users rose 10% to 47 million in 2021 -- resulted in houses on Redfin's platform selling roughly five days faster and for $1,600 more than comparable homes listed by rival brokerages.

  • These 12 Stocks Sell Off Hard As The World Braces For War

    Investors aren't waiting around for Russia's next move in Ukraine. They're finding S&P 500 stocks they don't want to own — and selling them.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

    Big names in the food and beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors are lifting their payouts.