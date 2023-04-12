PivotGen Announces New General Counsel, Jennifer Karson

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PivotGen, a renewable energy development and repowering company, announced today that Jennifer Karrson has joined the company as General Counsel. Karrson will lead the legal [regulatory and compliance] functions of the company.

Karrson brings nearly 17 years of experience in commercial transactions, with 11 years in the renewable energy industry. Throughout her career in the renewable energy sector, Karrson has collaborated with internal business units and outside counsel on the development and tax equity financing of utility-scale renewable energy projects, the acquisition of project assets and the management of renewable energy assets.

"I am thrilled to work in this industry as it offers a true opportunity to drive change towards a better, cleaner world," said Karrson. "Specifically, the opportunity to be an integral part of PivotGen's commitment to achieving a sustainable future through its ongoing efforts in greenfield development and investment in existing asset infrastructure."

Prior to joining PivotGen, Karrson was Senior Counsel at a financial services company. She also spent time as VP and Deputy General Counsel at Invenergy, where she oversaw corporate and commercial legal matters of the company in the U.S. and Canada.

Since its founding in 2019, PivotGen has continued to experience rapid growth. It is led by a management team with over 50 years of combined experience and offer renewable energy solutions to a broad selection of industry stakeholders including project developers, utilities, OEM's, project owners and asset managers. PivotGen's mission is to help accelerate the transition to renewable generation through innovation and hustle.

About PivotGen

PivotGen, formerly Pivot Power Management, is a developer of wind and solar energy projects throughout the United States. With a focus on creative problem solving, PivotGen develops new energy generation projects and engineers solutions to refurbish and give new life to older projects. Our team shares a commitment to achieving a sustainable energy future and we are dedicated to maximizing economic impact and environmental benefit for our partners and the communities we work in.

Story continues

Media Contact:

Daysa Corrington

+1 (212) 220-6045

357101@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivotgen-announces-new-general-counsel-jennifer-karson-301795133.html

SOURCE PivotGen