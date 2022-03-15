Pivotree Announces Appointment of Todd Jurkuta as President and Edgar Aranha as Chief People and Culture Officer

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, is pleased to announce the appointments of Todd Jurkuta as President of the Company and Edgar Aranha as Chief People and Culture Officer. The appointments come as the Company continues to expand its leadership team, and execute on its growth strategy.

Mr. Jurkuta joined Pivotree as of March 14, 2022 following his career at NTT DATA where he held several leadership roles during his tenure including Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Transportation Business and, most recently, as Chief Operating Officer of NTT DATA's Public Sector business.

Mr. Jurkuta brings to Pivotree over 20 years of deep technical and operational leadership to achieve scalable, sustainable growth, both organically and through acquisitions. His experience includes building and empowering global teams, scaling operations, enhancing acquisition value, and aligning geographically dispersed operations with business objectives having partnered with leading companies across multiple industries including Manufacturing and Retail.

The company is also pleased to announce that Edgar Arnaha has been appointed to the role of Chief People and Culture Officer as of February 28, 2022. Prior to joining Pivotree, Mr Aranha served as Vice President and Head of Human Resources for CGI Canada. He also held leadership roles at Advanced Micro Devices and Aon Hewitt Consulting.

Mr Arnaha brings to Pivotree over 20 years of broad-based leadership experience across the Americas, Asia and Europe, with extensive Merger, Acquisition and Integration expertise. His global experience includes directing human capital strategy and human resource functions for large technology, retail and service corporations.

Pivotree's portfolio of products, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

