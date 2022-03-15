U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,171.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,917.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,061.00
    +15.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.20
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.56
    -7.45 (-7.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.70
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.45 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +1.51 (+4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0050 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8630
    -0.3190 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,652.83
    -297.52 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.36
    +3.18 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.19
    -66.28 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Pivotree Announces Appointment of Todd Jurkuta as President and Edgar Aranha as Chief People and Culture Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PVT.V

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, is pleased to announce the appointments of Todd Jurkuta as President of the Company and Edgar Aranha as Chief People and Culture Officer. The appointments come as the Company continues to expand its leadership team, and execute on its growth strategy.

Pivotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)
Pivotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)

Mr. Jurkuta joined Pivotree as of March 14, 2022 following his career at NTT DATA where he held several leadership roles during his tenure including Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Transportation Business and, most recently, as Chief Operating Officer of NTT DATA's Public Sector business.

Mr. Jurkuta brings to Pivotree over 20 years of deep technical and operational leadership to achieve scalable, sustainable growth, both organically and through acquisitions. His experience includes building and empowering global teams, scaling operations, enhancing acquisition value, and aligning geographically dispersed operations with business objectives having partnered with leading companies across multiple industries including Manufacturing and Retail.

The company is also pleased to announce that Edgar Arnaha has been appointed to the role of Chief People and Culture Officer as of February 28, 2022. Prior to joining Pivotree, Mr Aranha served as Vice President and Head of Human Resources for CGI Canada. He also held leadership roles at Advanced Micro Devices and Aon Hewitt Consulting.

Mr Arnaha brings to Pivotree over 20 years of broad-based leadership experience across the Americas, Asia and Europe, with extensive Merger, Acquisition and Integration expertise. His global experience includes directing human capital strategy and human resource functions for large technology, retail and service corporations.

Pivotree's portfolio of products, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree
Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c0043.html

Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • UPDATE: AMC to acquire 22% of gold and silver miner Hycroft in surprise move

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it is buying 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. and its 71,000 acre Hycroft Mine in Northern Nevada, that is understood to have 15 million ounces of gold deposits and some 600 million ounces of silver deposit. The company will also receive 23.4 million warrants priced at a discount of $1.07 a share. Hycroft shares closed Monday at $1.37. Eric Sprott, a metals investor, will make an investment equal to AMC, the company said in a statement. Combined, t

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the country’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to its lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Any Time Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Oil Extends Slump Below $100 With Retreat Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullWest Texas Intermediate oil futures dropped below $100 a barrel on Tuesday, having shed more t

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Oil prices tumble to $95 a barrel, on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated Fr