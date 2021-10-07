U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Pivotree Announces First Set of Leading Retail Customers to Benefit from Recent Supply Chain Acquisition

·2 min read
In this article:
Acquisition enables Pivotree to extend its relationship with clients into the order management
and supply chain category

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced the first set of customers to benefit from the expanded product capabilities provided by the recently announced acquisition of Bridge Solutions Group, a supply chain service provider. The two large-scale retailers will receive a true end-to-end frictionless commerce experience from transaction to supply chain delivery technologies.

"We are seeing immediate synergies from this acquisition, as our existing customers need supply chain solutions that we are now able to rapidly deliver at scale," said Bill Di-Nardo, CEO of Pivotree. "It is a testament to our ability to provide true end-to-end experiences for customers, starting at the front-end with transaction-related technologies all the way to the back-end supply chain and delivery technologies."

Over the next few months the Pivotree team of service delivery experts will work in phases to help migrate the global retailers' business-critical platforms from legacy OMS environments on premises, to install, and integrate all their back end systems into the latest applications that take advantage of cloud capabilities. This process is expected to provide them with better reliability of their systems, advanced performance and tracking, in addition to cost savings across their customer journeys.

Delivering frictionless commerce experiences to customers is a top priority for online retailers. As the experts in digital commerce solutions, Pivotree will support the retailers with ongoing monitoring, reporting and regular testing to provide accurate analysis of their commerce operations.

About Pivotree
Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivotree-announces-first-set-of-leading-retail-customers-to-benefit-from-recent-supply-chain-acquisition-301394618.html

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

