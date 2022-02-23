U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Pivotree and Fluent Commerce to Host Exclusive Webinar on Key Success Factors for Fast Retail Delivery

·3 min read
In this article:
  • PVT.V

Experts in Supply Chain Share their Strategies for Order Management, Fulfillment and Delivery in 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, invites business and IT leaders to attend an exclusive live webinar, 5 key success factors for fast retail delivery, presented by James Brochu VP Operations for

Pivotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)
Pivotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)

Pivotree Supply Chain, Chad Hooker VP, Global Channel & Alliances at Fluent Commerce, and Susan Rush, Director of Content at SmartBrief.

The expert panel will share key success factors for fast retail delivery. They will also explore the importance of inventory accuracy and positioning, drop-ship vendors, the importance of SLAs, store fulfillment and staff engagement.

"Customers are very invested in the delivery of their items, so retailers' systems need to work seamlessly to accurately deliver the right product, to the right address," said James Brochu, VP of Operations for Pivotree Supply Chain. "Our expertise in supply chain, and ability to offer integrated, end-to-end, solutions to manage retailers' digital platforms enable them to frictionlessly address volume during peak shopping periods and deliver their product on time."

With the pandemic continuing to cause real-time supply chain disruption, Pivotree and its partners are playing a crucial role in guaranteeing retailers meet peak periods demand. They enable their customers to deliver their products on time by supporting their digital transformation strategies and upgrading their systems to meet customers expectations.

"Distributed order management allows for accurate stock visibility before the buy button, a single, global view of inventory, fulfillment optimization, and much more," said Chad Hooker, VP, Global Channel & Alliances at Fluent Commerce. "Retailers also need to proactively address continuing in the market for customers, such as buy online and pick up or return in store (BOPIS or BORIS), curbside pickup, and the increased preference for convenience of online shopping after the pandemic."

Experts from Pivotree will explore the best practices to ensure a winning strategy for customer loyalty across all areas — Supply Chain, OMS, Customer Experience, and beyond. One common factor of success for retailers will be their ability to remove points of friction (internally and externally) and deliver true end-to-end frictionless commerce for their customers.

To attend or learn more:

  • What: 5 key success factors for fast retail delivery

  • Hosts: James Brochu VP Operations at Pivotree, Chad Hooker VP, Global Channel & Alliances at Fluent Commerce, and Susan Rush, Director of Content at SmartBrief

  • When: Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST

  • Where: Learn more and register here

About Pivotree
Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com.

About Fluent Commerce
Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on distributed order management for omnichannel retail. Fluent Order Management is a cloud native, fully managed and highly flexible platform. It includes the essential components for unified, headless commerce: Distributed order management, in-store pick and pack, inventory and location management, customer service, fulfillment optimization and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to enhance all their customer touchpoints while increasing their profit on every order.

Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, L'Oréal, GrandVision, Aldo, Ted Baker and Marks & Spencer. For more information visit fluentcommerce.com

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c4610.html

