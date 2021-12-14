U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,658.50
    -10.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,666.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,984.00
    -98.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.60
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.36
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.04
    +2.35 (+12.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3246
    +0.0031 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5700
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,866.12
    -982.70 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,212.75
    -35.39 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.15
    +23.71 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Pivotree Powers a Successful Peak Shopping Season for Lorex

Migrating Lorex's legacy commerce solution laid the foundation for expanded capabilities in
frictionless commerce

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced that Lorex Technology, a leader in smart home security, had selected Pivotree to migrate its commerce solution to the Shopify Plus platform. The move helped Lorex achieve record breaking peak shopping season sales, and to benefit from a more nimble enterprise platform that provides the company with access to Shopify's extensive app community.

Pivotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)
Pivotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)

Delivering a trusted and seamless experience to customers is a top priority for online retailers. As the expert in e-commerce solutions, Pivotree helped Lorex simplify its business processes and drive more efficiencies. Proven successful through the peak shopping season, the shift away from legacy in-house ecommerce platform helped Lorex reduce its licensing and maintenance costs, and better position the company to realize its commerce goals.

Lorex selected Pivotree because of its previous track record of success with the company, deep knowledge of its business, and the company's experience in deploying and customizing Shopify Plus to suit specific business needs.

"We're excited to extend our relationship with Lorex, and to further help them realize the benefits offered by migrating from legacy commerce solutions," said James Urbati, General Manager Commerce, Pivotree. "Our deep understanding of today's rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, coupled with our expertise in the enterprise capabilities of Shopify Plus made Pivotree the right partner for this migration. This will help ensure Lorex achieves its business objectives as quickly and efficiently as possible."

"As we selected an implementation partner, we looked for a team with proven Shopify Plus expertise, but also one who understands our business and can help us maximize every e-commerce opportunity available to us," said Steve Hong, Vice President, eCommerce, Lorex. "We are excited to move forward with our e-commerce strategy and to have completed this important step that has proven extremely successful through the peak shopping season."

As part of its portfolio of enterprise-class eCommerce solutions, Pivotree's Shopify Plus implementations help brands take advantage of the platform's process and cost efficiencies. Learn more about Pivotree's Shopify Plus Commerce Solutions.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

About Lorex Technology

Lorex is committed to safeguarding the people, property, and potential found in homes and businesses. Founded in Canada, today we have a team of professionals across North America devoted to the design, development, and deployment of ingenious smart home security and monitoring solutions that enhance our customers' lifestyles and sense of well-being. Whether for private or commercial requirements, we provide a fully tailored, best-in-class ecosystem that has earned us the trust of our customers for over 30 years. To learn more about our commitment, visit www.lorex.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivotree-powers-a-successful-peak-shopping-season-for-lorex-301443642.html

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/14/c9837.html

Recommended Stories

  • 300,000 small businesses not prepared for new VAT legislation

    Four in five small business owners say they could generate revenue more effectively if they weren’t spending time worrying about their VAT returns.

  • The metaverse gets its first personal injury lawyer

    Have you been injured in an online accident that wasn’t your fault?

  • SnapLogic raises $165M at a $1B valuation to help enterprises integrate and automate their disparate apps and data

    As more enterprises sign on to the trend of digital transformation and bringing more of their legacy work into the modern era of work, a company called SnapLogic, which has built a platform to integrate those apps and data, and to automate some of the activities that use them, has raised a big round of growth funding. The company has raised $165 million, money that it will be using to continue expanding its product -- specifically the AI that underpins how its platform works -- and for business development. Sixth Street Growth led the round, and it isn't disclosing other investors. Previous backers include Arrowroot Capital (which led a previous $72 million round), Golub Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Vitruvian (which also led a previous round), Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft and a number of others.

  • Kabbage is offering small business lines of credit in second product launch since it was acquired by Amex

    Kabbage launches credit product less than a year after American Express paid an undisclosed sum for the financial technology company.

  • If you’re not Elon Musk: Communication and compliance for fintech CEOs

    Elon Musk may be Time's person of the year, but fintech executives should not follow his cavalier communication style.

  • Fresha, a business platform for salons, spas and beauty and wellness pros, extends Series C by $52.5M at a $640M+ valuation

    The beauty and wellness industry, annually worth some $4 trillion, is underpinned by tens of thousands of businesses and millions of professionals carrying out haircuts, treatments and workouts. Fresha got its start, and is best known among its 60,000 customers, for its booking software, which it provides on a subscription-free basis, charging instead based on taking a cut on payments, or first-time bookings and marketing messages (if a customer chooses those latter two options). "Stylists [and other beauty and wellness professionals] are not really trained in business management," he said. Michael Lahyani and BECO Capital co-led the round, with previous backers General Atlantic, Partech, Target Global and FMZ Ventures also participating.

  • BT creates 150 new jobs in North East in EE call centre expansion

    The company said the hires and refurbishment of its Newcastle call centre will make it the largest in the UK, housing 1,500 EE workers.

  • Tenable hires cloud industry veteran as chief marketing officer

    Tenable's new chief marketing officer joins as more and more companies are rapidly moving their data to cloud platforms.

  • Catalyst Marketing Agency Wins Two MarCom Awards

    Creative marketing agency wins awards for e-Book and agency blog

  • How we did it: Accouter’s Stella Gittins on being a good boss, thoughtfulness at work and more

    Accouter Group Stella Gittins reveals her advice for those starting out in the design business - and mistakes she made along the way

  • Top Referral Tips for Financial Advisors

    A referral from a colleague, or an industry expert can go a long way toward getting more prospective clients. Learn more about these referral tips here.

  • New internship program to hire ages 16-24 at Pierce County businesses, pays up to $5,000

    More than 120 businesses expressed interest in the program.

  • Superside nabs $30M to connect and manage freelance creatives working with in-house marketing and design teams

    As advertising and marketing become increasingly automated and thus commoditized, design has emerged as a savior to help brands stand out. Superside, which operates a network of freelance creatives that are tapped by companies to work on logos, display ads, packaging, bigger marketing campaigns and other design-based efforts, has picked up $30 million, money that it will be investing in further international expansion and growing its team of people, both in-house staff and the creatives network. The round is the first sizable funding that Oslo-based, but very distributed, Superside has raised -- it was founded as Konsus back in 2015 and had picked up only $5.5 million up to now -- and it comes on the heels of some impressive growth in its nearly-bootstrapped state. Its customers include the likes of Amazon, Facebook, Salesforce, Cisco, Shopify and Coinbase, "Really any hot company in the Valley," Fredrik Thomassen, Superside’s co-founder and CEO, told me in his understated, Norwegian-accented clip the other day.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 5 things to watch for when the Federal Reserve announces its policy decision Wednesday

    Its safe to say there will be twists and turns on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to adopt a more hawkish stance in his postmeeting news conference Wednesday. On display will be “the limits of Fed hawkishness,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. It is widely assumed the Fed will double the pace at which it is tapering its bond purchases at the end of the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Fed is also expected to pencil in more rate hikes over the next three years.

  • Huge Demand for Appliances, Autos Could Help Acerinox Stock Soar 50%

    Acerinox said a jump in demand for alloys and stainless steel is putting the company on course for its strongest annual earnings in its 51-year history.

  • Halliburton Denies It’s Vying for Exxon’s Stake in Iraq Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. denied a claim by Iraq’s oil minister that it’s in talks to buy Exxon Mobil Corp.’s stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field amid cont in the south of the country, amid ongoing uncertainty about the future ownership of the asset.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Miss

  • Commonwealth Bank Joins Green Repo Market With Northern Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia is joining the green repo party, striking a A$50 million ($35.9 million) deal with Chicago-based wealth manager Northern Trust Corp. as it inches toward a sustainable lending target of A$70 billion by 2030.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This

  • Clear Channel Outdoor considers sale of European business

    Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. said Monday it would consider putting its European business on the selling block as part of a strategic review. Clear Channel Outdoor CEO William Eccleshare said "now is the right time to explore options" for the unit, which is expected to generate fourth-quarter revenue of between $350 million and $360 million. The company has not set a deadline for the review. Clear Channel also expects fourth quarter revenue of $730 million and $750 million, beating Wall S

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7212, Weakens Under .7182

    The direction of the AUD/USD early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7182.