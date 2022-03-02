Pivotree Provides Ongoing Content-as-a-Service for Leading North American Industrial Supplier

Pivotree to onboard and enrich more than 200,000 SKUs per year

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced it is providing an ongoing SKU onboarding and enrichment program for one of North America's largest distributors of industrial supplies. The B2B and B2C distributor has one of the widest selections of in-stock brand-name products from the world's top manufacturers and one of the biggest exclusive private-label offerings in the industry.

As part of the project, Pivotree will provide Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) which includes ongoing managed services for taxonomy, schema, SKU build, and normalization. The team will also conduct continuous reviews of the distributor's current product classification and organization structure, to propose, design and develop new structures that will add scale and institute industry best practices.

By leveraging Pivotree's proprietary platform for product content management customers can expedite and efficiently produce clean data at scale. Pivotree's CaaS gives businesses ongoing support with a differentiated approach to content, keeping in mind multiple channels and customer profiles. Product Content Management enables businesses to create, categorize, organize, and publish product-related information in a timely manner that is responsive to customers' needs and expectations.

"With over twenty years of industry experience, our team is highly equipped to design and deliver all aspects of the product content lifecycle,' said Vinny Maurici VP, Strategy and Data Services for Pivotree Data Management. "We leverage a 'library sciences' approach to build best-in-class product taxonomy (classification), attribution and data governance rule sets, and by employing data modeling as the foundation of product content management, we ensure data integrity and quality through every stage of the product life cycle."

Pivotree enables clients to specify, store, incorporate and build upon product data across levels, from both, internal, and external sources. The team leverages highly scalable and governed normalization practices to build and structure product SKU data into our best-in-class data models. Additionally, Pivotree's Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technology DIVE is designed to enhance CaaS offering by automating and accelerating the manual data management processes.

Pivotree's portfolio of products, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com.

