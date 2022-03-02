U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.75
    +19.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,421.00
    +154.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,075.75
    +70.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.90
    +10.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +6.75 (+6.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.00
    -15.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1115
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.07
    +2.92 (+9.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3324
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2920
    +0.4020 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,037.55
    -438.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.40
    +16.41 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.38
    +46.18 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Pivotree Provides Ongoing Content-as-a-Service for Leading North American Industrial Supplier

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PVT.V

Pivotree to onboard and enrich more than 200,000 SKUs per year

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced it is providing an ongoing SKU onboarding and enrichment program for one of North America's largest distributors of industrial supplies. The B2B and B2C distributor has one of the widest selections of in-stock brand-name products from the world's top manufacturers and one of the biggest exclusive private-label offerings in the industry.

PIvotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)
PIvotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)

As part of the project, Pivotree will provide Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) which includes ongoing managed services for taxonomy, schema, SKU build, and normalization. The team will also conduct continuous reviews of the distributor's current product classification and organization structure, to propose, design and develop new structures that will add scale and institute industry best practices.

By leveraging Pivotree's proprietary platform for product content management customers can expedite and efficiently produce clean data at scale. Pivotree's CaaS gives businesses ongoing support with a differentiated approach to content, keeping in mind multiple channels and customer profiles. Product Content Management enables businesses to create, categorize, organize, and publish product-related information in a timely manner that is responsive to customers' needs and expectations.

"With over twenty years of industry experience, our team is highly equipped to design and deliver all aspects of the product content lifecycle,' said Vinny Maurici VP, Strategy and Data Services for Pivotree Data Management. "We leverage a 'library sciences' approach to build best-in-class product taxonomy (classification), attribution and data governance rule sets, and by employing data modeling as the foundation of product content management, we ensure data integrity and quality through every stage of the product life cycle."

Pivotree enables clients to specify, store, incorporate and build upon product data across levels, from both, internal, and external sources. The team leverages highly scalable and governed normalization practices to build and structure product SKU data into our best-in-class data models. Additionally, Pivotree's Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technology DIVE is designed to enhance CaaS offering by automating and accelerating the manual data management processes.

Pivotree's portfolio of products, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

About Pivotree
Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c5386.html

Recommended Stories

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Target is raising starting wages to as high as $24 an hour

    Target is raising its wages up to $24 an hour for some workers. The retailer, which employs some 350,000 people, said today that starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 an hour for workers in stores, supply chain facilities, and at headquarters. The specific pay increase will depend on the position and local job market.

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Honeywell rolls out hybrid work policies, aims to grow large Houston footprint

    Honeywell's footprint in the local market grew significantly after the company relocated its Performance Materials and Technologies division to Houston last summer.

  • Semiconductor sales to Russia banned, but that shouldn’t hurt Intel, AMD and other chip makers

    Sanctions against Russia are not expected to harm the semiconductor market following last week's invasion of Ukraine, but the cybersecurity sector is expected to benefit on a sales boost out of fear of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • Apple stops product sales in Russia, adding to pressure from shippers, car makers

    (Reuters) -American big brands including Apple, Google, Ford and Harley-Davidson on Tuesday stopped sales and distanced themselves from Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies from shippers to car makers to energy companies shunning the country. Apple Inc said it had stopped sales of iPhones and other products in Russia, Alphabet Inc's Google dropped Russian state publishers from its news, Ford Motor told its Russian manufacturing partner it was suspending operations in the country, and Harley-Davidson Inc suspended its business and shipments of its bikes.

  • A visual explainer of SWIFT, the global payments system now cut off to Russia

    SWIFT is a messaging system that allows banks around the globe to securely and quickly communicate about cross-border payments. Some have proposed kicking Russian banks out of it.

  • Lucid: Gearing Up for the Middle East EV Market

    Luxury EV maker to build factory in Saudi Arabia

  • Important new clues about the labor shortage

    The biggest set of missing workers may be a group economists don't think about too much.

  • Can Europe Replenish Its Depleting Gas Inventories?

    European countries are facing a number of tough challenges in replenishing their natural gas inventories by next winter as storage levels are at 10-year lows

  • Pilots at United Airlines regional carrier CommutAir ratify new contract

    Pilots at CommutAir, a regional carrier that operates under the United Express banner, ratified a new contract this week that raises the pay of captains by 25% to $84 per hour. Under the new contract, which was ratified by pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), first officers will see a 30% pay bump to $51 per hour and the carrier recently instituted a bonus program that will net new captains up to $50,000. The new contract also will see the company paying for travel to and from work and employee 401K contributions up to 16% will be matched 50% by the company.

  • OPEC+ signals it will to stick to plan despite Ukraine invasion

    LONDON (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to an OPEC+ agreement with Russia in the oil markets despite widening sanctions on Moscow and global outrage over its military assault on Ukraine. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - have been unwinding historic production cuts they instated in 2020 after the pandemic caused an unprecedented fall in global demand. Then, former U.S. President Donald Trump intervened to encourage Riyadh and Moscow to end a price war and work together to shore up the oil market.