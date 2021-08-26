U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,364.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.50
    -30.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.70
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.67
    -0.69 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.47
    +0.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1300
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,840.28
    -577.21 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.44
    -37.09 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.85
    -29.27 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Pivotree Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·21 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Total bookings growth of 30% and acquisition of Bridge Solutions Group to contribute to second half growth

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

PIvotree Inc. (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)
PIvotree Inc. (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)

"During the second quarter we continued to see steady new bookings from our core target market of large retail and branded manufacturers that are advancing Frictionless Commerce strategies," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO of Pivotree. "We expect many of the projects signed in the first half of year will go live in the second half, and this will drive higher professional services billings activity and set the stage for a growth in managed services as we transition these customer environments to provide ongoing application support, optimization and cybersecurity services."

Added Mr. Di Nardo, "The organic investments we've made in new technologies and platforms like VTEX are having a strong and positive impact on our business, and with the acquisition of Bridge and others to follow, we will be in a position to accelerate the delivery, at scale, of key products and services that bring end-to-end frictionless experiences for our customers."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
(All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 unless otherwise stated):

  • Total Revenue of $14.4 million, a decrease of 3.7% in Canadian dollars and 4.6% growth in constant currency over the same period last year

  • Managed Services Revenue of $8.9 million, a decrease of 19.2%, or a decrease of 10.5% on a constant currency basis, driven by foreign exchange and net customer churn from legacy customers that took place in the later part of 2020 and first half of 2021

  • Professional Services Revenue of $5.5 million, an increase of 39.9%, or an increase of 47.4% on a constant currency basis driven by an improvement in project activity over the past four quarters

  • Annual Recurring Revenue1,2 as at June 30, 2021 of $39.9 million, a 17.6% decline from the prior year period, and a decline from $41.9 million as at March 31, 2021

  • Total Bookings1,2 of $10.0 million, an increase of 30.0.%, driven by new customer wins, extending our relationship with existing professional services customers, and the results of our investments to expand support of new technologies such as VTEX

  • Gross profit of $6.3 million representing 43.6% of total revenue; adjusting for revenues and cost of revenue related to the new investment areas and growing categories within professional services, the total gross profit as a percentage of total revenue is approximately 46.5%

  • Net loss of $2.9 million, a decline from net income of $0.3 million for the prior year period

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of ($1.7) million, a decline from positive adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million for the prior year period due to lower gross profit and investments to support growth initiatives

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow2 of ($2.6) million, a decline from $1.6 million for the prior year period

1

Please refer to "Key Performance Indicators" section of this press release.

2

Please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section of this press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

  • VTEX and Pivotree selected by CAE to launch a new B2B marketplace and subsequently expanded the relationship for additional CAE commerce sites

  • Selected to implement direct to consumer eCommerce channel for a global electronics manufacturer based on SAP Commerce Cloud

  • Developed a Cloud based Disaster Recovery solution for Oracle Commerce on premises customers that has been deployed by an existing large branded manufacturer customer

  • Released update to the SaaS based DIVE Machine Learning Platform adding advanced image and text recognition capabilities to automate master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) tasks

  • Expanded a services agreement with a global fashion retailer to replace its legacy order management system with a next generation solution based on Fluent Commerce

  • Subsequent to quarter end, Pivotree signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bridge Solutions Group Corp ("Bridge Solutions Group"), a supply chain service provider and Pivotree partner specializing in order management services, warehouse management services and application integration, for US$6.0 million consisting of US$5.0 million in cash and 194,459 common shares of the Company on closing, with potential of additional amounts through earn-out payments based on the achievement of certain milestones

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Selected Financial Measures


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,











2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change


$

$

$

%

$

$

$

%

Managed Services

8,878,875

10,984,540

(2,105,664)

-19.2%

18,344,822

21,266,045

(2,921,223)

-13.7%

Professional Services

5,470,754

3,910,568

1,560,186

39.9%

11,009,696

9,540,573

1,469,122

15.4%

Total Revenue

14,349,630

14,895,108

(545,478)

-3.7%

29,354,518

30,806,618

(1,452,101)

-4.7%










Total Gross Profit

6,260,982

8,275,990

(2,015,008)

-24.3%

12,998,786

16,921,564

(3,922,778)

-23.2%










Percentage of total revenue

43.6%

55.6%



44.3%

54.9%



Key Performance Indicators


Three months ending June 30,

YoY Change


Six months ending June 30,

YoY Change












2021

2020

Change

% Change


2021

2020

Change

% Change











Total ARR (1)

39,900,952

47,339,700

-7,438,748

-15.7%


N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A











ARR Bookings

2,296,155

3,505,644

-1,209,489

-34.5%


4,075,543

6,305,604

-2,230,061

-35.4%











Non-Recurring Bookings

7,704,286

4,188,077

3,516,209

84.0%


16,926,085

7,937,031

8,989,054

113.3%











Total Bookings

10,000,441

7,693,721

2,306,720

30.0%


21,001,628

14,242,635

6,758,993

47.5%

Net Revenue Retention Rate in
Constant Currency (1)

77.7%

120.4%

-42.7%

N/A


N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


Note

(1) Point-in-time metrics for current quarter only.

Non-IFRS Metrics


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020






Adjusted EBITDA

(1,660,565)

2,270,236

(2,553,276)

3,742,587






Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(2,552,421)

1,594,675

(3,685,951)

2,344,630

Conference Call

Management will host a live Zoom Video Webinar on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 8:30 am ET to discuss these second quarter 2021 results. The webinar can be accessed through the following registration link: https://pivotree.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iHkz76nWRAyrFCWfjsT-cw. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines our consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020







$

$

$

$

Revenue

14,349,630

14,895,108

29,354,518

30,806,618

Cost of revenue

8,088,648

6,619,118

16,355,731

13,885,054

Gross profit

6,260,982

8,275,990

12,998,786

16,921,564

Operating expenses





General and administrative

2,156,998

1,292,425

4,536,218

3,183,061

Sales and marketing

1,357,404

669,259

2,558,640

1,359,463

Research and

development

463,710

400,884

883,161

912,095

IT and Operations

4,020,561

3,689,937

7,864,274

7,849,008

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange

231,937

(10,573)

417,083

(52,289)

Amortization and

Depreciation

1,086,916

1,121,166

2,193,514

2,238,310

Restructuring and Other

106,550

290,026

207,478

343,151

Interest

103,598

511,901

162,192

980,220


9,527,673

7,965,027

18,822,559

16,813,018






Income before other items

(3,266,691)

310,963

(5,823,773)

108,546

Other items





Interest income

84,207

-

140,563

-

Operating loss

(3,182,485)

310,963

(5,683,210)

108,546

Current taxes

35,000

173,700

63,000

193,000

Deferred taxes

201,938

(205,200)

201,938

(228,000)

Net income (loss)

(2,945,547)

279,463

(5,418,272)

73,546

Other comprehensive income (loss)










Foreign translation adjustment

(261,100)

626,430

(442,804)

670,528

Comprehensive income (loss)

(3,206,646)

905,893

(5,861,076)

744,074






Income (Loss) per share - basic

(0.12)

0.04

(0.22)

0.01

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

24,775,363

7,114,750

24,755,303

7,114,750

Cash Flows

The following table presents cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2021 and 2020, and cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020


$

$

$

$

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

47,896,676

8,756,627

53,942,263

2,984,657

Net cash provided by (used in):





Operating activities

55,228

3,718,400

(5,445,275)

2,485,927

Investing activities

(175,099)

(2,329,437)

(446,950)

(4,643,354)

Financing activities

(282,581)

(637,972)

(555,814)

8,680,387

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

-


-

-

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

(402,452)

750,991

(6,448,039)

6,522,960

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

47,494,224

9,507,617

47,494,224

9,507,617

Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures including key performance indicators used by management and typically used by our competitors in the technology industry. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures and technology metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and liquidity and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including technology industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in the technology industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and technology industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation. The non-IFRS measures and technology industry metrics referred to in this press release include, "Recurring and Non-Recurring Revenue", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Free Cash Flow".

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance and to provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of operating performance and our ability to generate cash-based earnings, as it provides a more relevant picture of operating results by excluding the effects of financing and investing activities which removes the effects of interest, depreciation and amortization expenses as non-cash items that are not reflective of our underlying business performance, and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding taxes, interest and finance costs, amortization and depreciation, restructuring and other, and share based compensation. Management believes that these adjustments are appropriate in making Adjusted EBITDA an approximation of cash-based earnings from operations before capital replacement, financing, and income tax charges. Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS and is subject to important limitations. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the periods indicated:


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020






Net Income (loss)

(2,945,547)

279,463

(5,418,271)

73,546

Depreciation & Amortization

1,086,916

1,121,166

2,193,514

2,238,310

Interest

103,598

511,901

162,192

980,220

Taxes

(236,938)

31,500

(264,938)

35,000

EBITDA

(1,991,971)

1,944,030

(3,327,504)

3,327,076

Stock-Based Compensation

224,857

36,180

566,750

72,360

Restructuring & Other

106,550

290,026

207,478

343,151

Adjusted EBITDA

(1,660,565)

2,270,236

(2,553,276)

3,742,587



Notes:



(1)

Depreciation and amortization expense is primarily related to depreciation expense on right-of-use assets ("ROU assets"), intangibles and property and equipment.



(2)

Interest expense are primarily related to interest and accretion expense on the secured debentures and convertible promissory notes. Included within is also the interest incurred on lease obligations.



(3)

Stock-Based Compensation represent non-cash expenditures recognized in connection with the issuance of share-based compensation to our employees, advisors and directors. Prior year started to recognize the options expense in the fourth quarter of 2020.



(4)

Restructuring & Other expenses are related to restructuring, IPO costs, extraordinary events that are not considered an expense indicative of continuing operations.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to property and equipment, deferred development costs and principal lease payments. The following table reconciles our cash flow from (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow:


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020






Adjusted EBITDA

(1,660,565)

2,270,236

(2,553,276)

3,742,587

Cash Financed Capital Expenditure

94,690

13,939

352,832

70,605

Payment of Capital Leases

337,247

455,509

685,725

886,044

Deferred Development

80,409

206,113

94,118

441,309

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(2,552,421)

1,594,675

(3,685,951)

2,344,630

Key Performance Indicators

Due to our service model, we recognize revenue within managed and professional services based on the recurring nature of the work and the actual effort extended. Both managed and professional services carry a recurring component where we recognize revenues based on the contractual committed fees with contract terms being one to three years, providing for a high degree of visibility into near-term revenues.

Management uses a number of metrics, including the ones identified below, to measure the Company's performance and customer trends, which are used to prepare financial plans and shape future strategy. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). We define Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of the most recent quarter's recurring revenue of all existing managed services and professional services contracts that contain a minimum committed spend with total ARR being inclusive of related overage fees and customer credits as at the date being measured, and excluding any non-recurring set up fees and short-term standalone projects. The revenues captured are related to customer contracts that generally span a one to three-year contract term with most of the managed services being non-cancelable. Almost all of our customer contracts, contributing to ARR, automatically renew unless cancelled by our customers. Our calculation of ARR assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal. Actual ARR versus new ARR Bookings would be expected to increase with the related overage charges and through the upsell of additional services across our categories. ARR provides us with visibility for consistent and predictable growth to our cash flows. ARR will continue to be a key performance indicator for the Company on a go-forward basis. See "Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures - Recurring and Non-Recurring Revenue" for the recurring revenue in the most recent quarter to support ARR.

  • ARR Bookings. This is defined as the new contractual bookings with existing and new customers for services that include minimum committed levels that automatically renew and generally span a one to three-year contract term. This amount does not include any projects, set up fees or overages charges. The ARR Bookings conversion to revenue, and ARR, will depend on the time it takes to deploy a given purchased service, which is driven by the complexity of the solution. The actual impact on revenue and ARR could vary from actuals once overage charges are captured. The revenue conversion may also be impacted as booking will capture amendments in existing services that convert on demand services to longer term agreements with minimum commitments. It is important to note that while this is an indicator of revenue and future potential revenue, it cannot be reconciled to actual revenue recognized.

  • Non-Recurring Bookings: This is defined as contractual bookings with existing and new customers primarily for professional services projects but would also include one-time managed service set up fees, and short-term managed services arrangements. The conversion to non-recurring revenue, will depend on the start date and ramp up with revenue being recognized through the duration of the projects, as the defined scope is delivered. The bookings amount may differ from actual revenues where the fees are based on a time and material structure.

  • Total Bookings: This is defined as ARR booking plus the contract value of the Non- Recurring Bookings

  • Net Revenue Retention Rate in Constant Currency: We define Net Revenue Retention Rate in constant currency for a period by considering the group of customers on our platform as of twelve months prior and dividing our ARR attributable to such group of customers at the end of the period by the ARR at the beginning of such period. By implication, this ratio excludes any ARR from new customers acquired during the period, but it does include incremental sales added to the cohort base of customers during the period being measured. The benefits of cross selling and expanding our level of integrations and support is realized when we can achieve high Net Revenue Retention Rates. We reach constant currency for the reported period by applying the average foreign exchange of the comparable period from twelve months prior to translate the reported period results.

Net Revenue Retention Rate and Annual Recurring Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:


Three months ending

June 30,

YoY Change


Six months ending

June 30,

YoY Change








2021

2020

Change

% Change


2021

2020

Change

% Change











Total ARR (1)

39,900,952

47,339,700

-7,438,748

-15.7%


N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A











ARR Bookings

2,296,155

3,505,644

-1,209,489

-34.5%


4,075,543

6,305,604

-2,230,061

-35.4%











Non-Recurring Bookings

7,704,286

4,188,077

3,516,209

84.0%


16,926,085

7,937,031

8,989,054

113.3%











Total Bookings

10,000,441

7,693,721

2,306,720

30.0%


21,001,628

14,242,635

6,758,993

47.5%

Net Revenue Retention Rate in
Constant Currency (1)

77.7%

120.4%

-42.7%

N/A


N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


Note


(1)

Point-in-time metrics for current quarter only.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, but is not limited to, proposed expansion of the Company's market position and potential acquisitions.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of all applicable regulatory requirements, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus of the Company dated October 23, 2020 should be considered carefully.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes is not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/26/c6832.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for September 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for September.

  • Autodesk Disappoints With Earnings Outlook. The Stock Drops.

    The software company roughly met analyst estimates for the second quarter. The trouble came with management's third-quarter earnings guidance.

  • The S&P 500 will keep going up this fall — for these 9 reasons

    There are plenty of absurd arguments that investors make to justify their positions. As we all know, particularly after the remarkable COVID-19 disruptions and equally remarkable snap-back rally, there are never any certainties on Wall Street. Strong momentum for stocks: In case you missed it, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has just notched its fastest doubling in history as it has surged from lows of around 2,240 on March 23 to around 4,500 in August.