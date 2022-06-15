U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,764.75
    +28.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,536.00
    +161.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,425.00
    +110.75 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.50
    +13.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.53
    -0.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    +21.50 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.57 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0472
    +0.0052 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.68 (-4.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    +0.0114 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4650
    -1.0150 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,139.59
    -721.48 (-3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.68
    -22.57 (-4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.49
    +96.03 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Pivotree Secures Key Strategic Partnership with commercetools to Help Customers Embrace a Headless Commerce Future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PVT.V

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ -  Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced today it has been selected as an official partner of commercetools, the leader in digital commerce and inventor of headless commerce. commercetools is the leading product portfolio of highly customized experiences for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. Adhering to MACH (Microservices, APIs, Cloud-native, Headless) principles, commercetools is a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce portfolio that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices.

Pivotree Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)
Pivotree Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)

Pivotree has been helping B2C and B2B enterprise customers to adapt to the fast-changing world of frictionless commerce. Enabling global enterprises to deploy a world-renowned commerce platform like commercetools helps customers reduce technical debt, increase business agility, and provide unlimited optionality.

The MACH principles and flexibility of commercetools combined with Pivotree's excellence in commerce strategy, delivery and engineering prowess is a unique combination that serves large enterprises as they move from monoliths to MACH in preparation for the future of commerce experiences.

"commercetools is synonymous with MACH and headless technologies in the commerce space.  Our goal is to apply Pivotree's technical excellence, delivery capabilities, and modern architecture to boldly challenge the status quo previously dictated by yesterday's monolithic commerce players. By strategically partnering with commercetools, we can jointly deliver solutions to our customers that will not only transform their IT infrastructure but offer infinite flexibility," said Joseph Lee, General Manager, Commerce BU for Pivotree.

"commercetools and Pivotree have a shared belief in the value MACH architectures provide organizations, and ultimately the end customer," said Kelly Goetsch, Chief Strategy Officer at commercetools and Co-Founder & Chairman of the MACH Alliance. "This partnership gives our customers best-in-class solutions that set them on a path for sustainable growth, while our two businesses work together to build and implement strong digital commerce strategies for them."

The MACH Alliance is a non-profit organization, governed by an independent board. It was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet a high-standard of certification principles and welcome technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future.

Pivotree helps retailers and brand manufacturers reinvent Direct-to-Consumer (D2C), B2B, and B2B2C business models leveraging its portfolio of commerce, data management, supply-chain, and digital solutions. Customers rely on Pivotree for strategic planning, implementation, support, and managed services as they journey toward a frictionless commerce future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree
Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com.

About commercetools
commercetools is the world's leading product portfolio for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale. commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion. commercetools is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, a group of independent, future-thinking tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. For more information, please visit www.commercetools.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivotree-secures-key-strategic-partnership-with-commercetools-to-help-customers-embrace-a-headless-commerce-future-301568094.html

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c0942.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline as prices rise

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil companies explain why they aren't putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp, and Exxon Mobil Corp and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. "At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable," Biden wrote, adding the lack of refining was driving gas prices up faster than oil prices.

  • Oil Prices Drop as Biden Asks Refiners to Produce More Gasoline

    Biden's criticism of refiners comes after he called out Exxon for making more money this year after crude prices spiked.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits Are ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Netflix Is Talking to Roku for All the Wrong Reasons

    Last week, the rumor mill floated the idea that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) might want to buy longtime streaming-tech partner Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Now, another report from anonymous sources says that the companies are holding high-level talks -- about a tighter partnership in video-based advertising. Netflix is getting serious about launching an ad-supported subscription plan at a lower price, if this report is accurate.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has served as Warren Buffett's investment vehicle for over 50 years, and the legendary investor was busy buying shares of several stocks in the first quarter. Out of the dozens of stocks Berkshire reported holding in Q1, three Motley Fool contributors selected Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as great companies worth buying in this bear market. John Ballard (Apple): If you're going to piggyback the greatest investor of all time, why not start with his biggest bet.

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Oil prices fall as expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about fuel demand and global economic growth before an expected big hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brent crude futures for August were down $1.27, or 1%, at $119.90 a barrel as of 1001 GMT, in volatile trading. "Oil markets are seeing uncertainty over what central banks do next and how that impacts oil demand," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Rece

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • Coinbase, Intel, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em

  • Fertilizer prices are soaring – and that’s an opportunity to promote more sustainable ways of growing crops

    Synthetic fertilizers have greatly enhanced crop yields but they have also contributed to overapplication and serious environmental harm.

  • Here's How to Protect Your Retirement From Longevity Risk

    A successful retirement means living out your days happily without running out of money. Longevity risk can throw a wrench in your retirement plans with the possibility of outliving your funds. The good news is that you can factor this risk … Continue reading → The post Protect Your Retirement From Longevity Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.