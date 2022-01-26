U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Pivotree and VTEX Deploy B2B Commerce Marketplace for CAE and Launch Four Digital Storefronts To Date

·5 min read
Marketplace business model is becoming the go-to-market strategy for many large enterprises

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced with its strategic partner VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) that they have deployed a B2B commerce marketplace for CAE (TSX: CAE) (NYSE: CAE), launching four digital storefronts from strategy development to implementation in record time. Pivotree was selected because of its expertise in VTEX technology and the ability to provide advisory services along with strategy and design thinking support empowering frictionless commerce experiences.

Pivotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)
Pivotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, it continues to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. It has embarked on a company-wide digital transformation initiative with a mission to make its customer experiences seamless and intuitive.

Pivotree, working with VTEX and the CAE e-commerce team, has enabled CAE to launch 4 digital sites in the last 5 months. In addition to this new marketplace, a private site for CAE employees was launched in August, followed by the Business Aviation Learning digital storefront for pilots and the relaunch of the Medical Skills Trainer storefront, both in November 2021.

The VTEX platform offers a comprehensive solution for all digital efforts at CAE including commerce, marketplace and order management, all in a single platform. It provides support for sales of digital goods and services used in training, including appointment bookings for CAE customers. It also allows support for subscriptions to training materials and robust out-of-the-box commerce, marketplace, and order management capabilities all while maintaining a low total cost of ownership.

"Our company is transforming into a digital leader, serving our customers with digital commerce solutions is only a natural extension of what we do. We required a digital solution partner to assist us across a wide range of business models. VTEX and Pivotree were a natural choice for us given VTEX's robust functionality and Pivotree's deep experience in frictionless commerce," said Arnaud Van de Voorde, Vice-President, Global Digital Strategy, CAE. "It was only natural to look to our partners and experts at Pivotree and VTEX to guide our plans and create these robust marketplaces, which were implemented in record time."

"We're thrilled to extend our relationship with VTEX, and to further help CAE capitalize on the benefits of their B2B marketplace solutions," said James Urbati, GM Commerce, Pivotree. "Our team's outstanding VTEX capabilities coupled with our deep understanding of today's rapidly evolving digital commerce landscape, made Pivotree and VTEX the ideal partners to support CAE through their digital commerce transformation journey."

"VTEX's empowered marketplace business model is becoming the go-to-market strategy for many large enterprises now," said Amit Shah, Chief Strategy Officer and U.S. General Manager at VTEX. "We're excited to be working alongside our partners at Pivotree to support CAE in creating best-in-class digital customer experiences, to help them accelerate their digital commerce strategy.

Pivotree brings more than two decades of experience as a leading digital commerce services provider for enterprise ecommerce platforms, including a large portfolio of successful platform implementation and digital transformation projects. Its focus on delivering frictionless commerce experiences has guided Pivotree's prioritization of implementing modern omnichannel solutions from partners like VTEX.

About Pivotree
Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

About VTEX
VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and features. We are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries, who rely on VTEX to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way*. Visit www.vtex.com to learn more.
*Figures as of FY ended on Dec. 31st, 2020

About CAE
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 11,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

