Pivotree Wins Stibo Regional SI of the Year Award for a Third Consecutive Year

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced it has won the Stibo Regional SI of the Year Award for the third consecutive year. At the 2022 Partner Summit, Stibo Systems recognized key partners in North America and EMEA that play a crucial role in ensuring its customers get the very most out of their data management solutions.

Pivotree Wins Stibo Regional SI of the Year Award 2022 (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)

As a digital commerce, master data leader, and long-time Stibo Partner since 2013, Pivotree Data management plays an integral role as part of its frictionless commerce strategy. The company's end-to-end Data Management offerings include data-oriented products and services that are empowering some of the world's leading retailers and brand manufacturers today.

"We are thrilled to be receiving this honor for a third year in a row," said Derek Corrick, General Manager, Data Management at Pivotree. "Stibo Systems has built a partner community of some of the best organizations in the industry, and to be chosen amongst them is a great achievement for Pivotree and our Data Management team.

"I want to congratulate Pivotree on achieving this award for three consecutive years," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "It is a true testament to Pivotree's excellent work, our shared values, and strategic partnership in advancing digital transformation for our customers."

Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Story continues

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com .

PIvotree Inc. (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.)

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c2148.html