PIXABILITY ADDS TWO KEY INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES TO ITS ADVISORY BOARD

Bill Simmons, former VP of Product at Roku and Jessica Goon, Chief Growth Officer at Spring Foods to add deep Connected TV experience to the team

BOSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixability ( www.pixability.com ), the only provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube and other leading Connected TV platforms, today announced that it will be adding two key executives to its advisory board. The advisory board includes some of the most respected leaders in the industry, representing agency holding companies, independent agencies and brands, and key ad technology luminaries. The additions to the board come after two straight years of record revenue growth and profitability driven by innovations in YouTube brand suitability and performance technology as well as technology to enable the greatest reach across Connected TV platforms.

"We're very excited to welcome Bill and Jessica to our advisory board, as they add great perspective on CTV and YouTube from the adtech, content provider and brand worlds respectively," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "They come at a key time when we're entering our next phase of rapid YouTube on TV and other CTV innovation to expand our offerings for advertisers."

Willard (Bill) Simmons, PhD, Co-Founder of dataxu, former VP Product Management at Roku

Bill Simmons was co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at dataxu, which was acquired by Roku in 2019. At dataxu, he led the engineering and data science teams. Bill is known as the "grandfather" of OpenRTB, the standard upon which nearly all programmatic ads are traded today including display, mobile, connected TV, and digital out of home. While at Roku, Bill led the Ad Platform Product Management team that launched Roku's OneView, the ad platform for TV streaming.

"I've been very familiar with Pixability as a leader in YouTube technology and more recently in the Connected TV space," said Bill Simmons. "I'm thrilled to be an extension of their team as they build out a great bridge between YouTube and other CTV platforms."

Story continues

Jessica Goon, Chief Growth Officer, Spring Foods

Jessica Goon is Chief Growth Officer at Spring Foods. Prior to joining Spring, Jessica was Vice President, Digital Marketing & Consumer Experience at KIND Snacks which was acquired by Mars in 2020. At KIND, Jessica led digital and omnichannel marketing, media, content and social media. Prior to KIND she led digital marketing and social media for Avon.

"I've been a client of Pixability's for years and so am very familiar with the power of their platform to drive results on YouTube," said Jessica Goon. "I'm very excited to join an amazing group of industry leaders on the Pixability advisory board to help the company continue to innovate and grow."

Existing Pixability Advisory Board Members include Charisse Hughes, Global CMO of Kellogg's, Rob Norman, former CEO of GroupM N.A., John Montgomery, Global EVP of Brand Safety at GroupM, Tony Weisman, former CMO of Dunkin and former President of Digitas N.A., Jeremy Cornfeldt, CEO of Brainlabs N.A., and Andrew Graff, CEO of Allen & Gerritson.

About Pixability

Pixability is a technology and data company that empowers the world's largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Hulu. The company's industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, DoubleVerify, Oracle Data Cloud's Moat Measurement, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability's suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom Group, Publicis Groupe, and GroupM, as well as Swatch, Bose, KIND, Hilton, Jack in the Box, and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixability-adds-two-key-industry-executives-to-its-advisory-board-301539035.html

SOURCE Pixability