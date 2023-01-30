U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,023.35
    -47.21 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,759.05
    -219.03 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,417.70
    -204.01 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.81
    -17.65 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.93
    -1.75 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.00
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5460
    +0.0280 (+0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2341
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5580
    +0.7540 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,758.43
    -1,149.25 (-4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.30
    -23.57 (-4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.87
    +19.72 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.40
    +50.84 (+0.19%)
     

Pixalate Announces December 2022 Top Programmatic Ad Sellers (SSPs) By Market Share for Connected TV Across Roku And Amazon Fire TV Platforms

·2 min read

Report provides detailed rankings for ad sellers across Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores - including breakdowns by region and device - and highlights Magnite, Smart AdServer, Xandr, Google AdExchange as top ad platforms based on CTV open programmatic ad market share.

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released its December 2022 CTV Supply Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Report.

Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV. (PRNewsfoto/Pixalate)
Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV. (PRNewsfoto/Pixalate)

The monthly Pixalate CTV SSP Market Share report ranks programmatic advertising Sell Side Platforms (SSPs) by their estimated market share for key CTV platforms. The rankings are broken down by geographical regions and by device platforms (CTV - Roku & Amazon Fire TV).

Top CTV SSPs by Market Share

Here are the leading CTV advertising suppliers on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices based on estimated market share in December 2022, according to Pixalate:

Roku, North America

  1. Magnite - 39%

  2. FreeWheel - 14%

Amazon Fire TV, North America

  1. Magnite - 48%

  2. FreeWheel - 10%

Amazon Fire TV, EMEA

  1. Magnite - 58%

  2. Xandr Monetize - 26%

Roku, APAC

  1. Magnite - 74%

  2. Smaato - 25%

Amazon Fire TV, APAC

  1. Magnite - 80%

  2. Start.io - 9%

Roku, LATAM

  1. Smart AdServer - 69%

  2. Google AdExchange - 19%

Amazon Fire TV, LATAM

  1. Smart AdServer - 38%

  2. Magnite - 23%

To see full North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM rankings, visit here.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate's marketing compliance solutions encompass the industry's first COPPA Compliance Technology, designed to identify likely child-directed apps and potential compliance risks. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV SSP Market Share Rankings (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV and mobile ad sellers across apps from the Roku and Amazon Fire TV stores.

Contact:
Liz Margolis
lmargolis@pixalate.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixalate-announces-december-2022-top-programmatic-ad-sellers-ssps-by-market-share-for-connected-tv-across-roku-and-amazon-fire-tv-platforms-301733771.html

SOURCE Pixalate

Recommended Stories

  • Student loan business ‘declined meaningfully,’ SoFi CEO says

    SoFi CEO Anthony Noto joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth-quarter earnings, 2023 guidance, student loan trajectory, growing economic stress, and the outlook for borrowers.

  • Alibaba stock under pressure amid HQ move reports

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses the decline in stock for Alibaba following rumors that the e-commerce company is moving its headquarters to Singapore, despite the company denying reports.

  • Lucid stock rises amid rumor of potential Saudi buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Lucid amid reports of a potential Saudi buyout.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher again today as an ongoing short squeeze seemed to lift shares of the beaten-down online used car dealer for the second day in a row. As of 10:22 a.m. ET, Carvana stock was up 26.8% on high-volume trading, following a 19.5% gain last Friday. What was also notable about today's jump is that, unlike Friday's, it came as tech stocks pulled back, meaning the squeeze wasn't correlated with any specific market news or optimism about slowing interest rates or something similar.

  • J&J Dives After Court Denies Bankruptcy For Litigation-Hamstrung Baby Powder Division

    A federal court said J&J can't rely on a bankruptcy filing to resolve litigation related to its baby powder. JNJ stock tumbled Monday.

  • How Much Will I Make on a $1 Million Annuity?

    The amount you collect from an annuity depends on when you invest, the return your specific annuity offers and the details of your particular contract. As a result, it's difficult to provide a specific answer to what any single person … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • With Lucid Motors Buyout Talk, Here's What the Charts Indicate

    Shares of Lucid Motors soared sharply on Friday on rumors that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is considering buying a remaining stake in the luxury electric vehicle startup. In this daily bar chart of LCID, below, I can see that prices quietly moved higher in January until Friday's huge rally on very high trading volume. LCID rallied above the 50-day moving average line and the slower-to-react 200-day moving average line.

  • 12 Cheap Energy Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 12 cheap energy stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Energy Stocks To Buy. Energy stocks such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), among more, managed to […]

  • Alibaba Stock Falls. The Chinese E-Commerce Giant Says Speculation About HQ Move ‘Untrue.’

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Stock in Alibaba the Chinese e-commerce site, fell 7% in Hong Kong trading on Monday after speculation that the company is moving its headquarters out of the country to Singapore.

  • Why Apple is ‘no different than Rocky’ ahead of earnings: Dan Ives

    Wedbush Securities Senior Equity Research Analyst Dan Ives to discuss tech earnings expectations, Apple, consumer sentiment, tech layoffs, and the outlook for tech.

  • GE HealthCare delivers strong revenue growth in first earnings report after spinoff

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for GE HealthCare.

  • ‘Back to the meat grinder’: Jeremy Grantham warns that stocks could plunge a ‘stomach-churning 50%’ from here — he's using these 3 shockproof stocks for protection

    The legendary investor remains highly bearish. And for good reason.

  • Best Dividend Stock to Buy: AT&T Stock vs. Intel Stock

    Dividend investors are savvy for considering AT&T (NYSE: T) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) as stocks to buy. This video will compare the two dividend stocks on fundamental metrics to determine which stock is the better buy.

  • Is Medical Properties (MPW) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Medical Properties (MPW). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Money Supply ‘Falling Like a Stone’: Economist

    Johns Hopkins University professor of applied economics Steve Hanke shares his outlook on the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates and the current state of the money supply.

  • Earnings this week: Meta, Peloton, Starbucks, Apple among companies reporting results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses the earnings to watch for this week.

  • Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler, and Fortinet Stocks Dropped Today

    Another hike to the benchmark federal funds interest rate is coming -- and growth investors are nervous. According to experts polled by CNBC, chances are good that when Federal Reserve officials announce their decision on interest rates Wednesday, the hike will be a relatively benign 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points). Investors in growth stocks -- and cybersecurity stocks CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) in particular -- aren't 100% certain they like the sound of that.

  • Is Nikola (NKLA) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Nikola (NKLA) and Paccar (PCAR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Carvana Stock: More Fuel for the Bulls

    Just a month into 2023 and shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are up by a hefty 108%. Those are indeed some impressive returns, but only tell a small part of the story. Zoom out, and even after those recent gains, you are looking at a stock that over the past year has still shaved off 94% of its value. The used car dealer’s troubles have been well-documented. A massive debt load, declining vehicle sales with the losses piling up against a backdrop of a softening economy have brought about talks of po