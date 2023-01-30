Pixalate Announces December 2022 Top Programmatic Ad Sellers (SSPs) By Market Share for Connected TV Across Roku And Amazon Fire TV Platforms

Report provides detailed rankings for ad sellers across Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores - including breakdowns by region and device - and highlights Magnite, Smart AdServer, Xandr, Google AdExchange as top ad platforms based on CTV open programmatic ad market share.

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released its December 2022 CTV Supply Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Report .

Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV. (PRNewsfoto/Pixalate)

The monthly Pixalate CTV SSP Market Share report ranks programmatic advertising Sell Side Platforms (SSPs) by their estimated market share for key CTV platforms. The rankings are broken down by geographical regions and by device platforms (CTV - Roku & Amazon Fire TV).

Top CTV SSPs by Market Share

Here are the leading CTV advertising suppliers on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices based on estimated market share in December 2022, according to Pixalate:

Roku, North America

Magnite - 39% FreeWheel - 14%

Amazon Fire TV, North America

Magnite - 48% FreeWheel - 10%

Amazon Fire TV, EMEA

Magnite - 58% Xandr Monetize - 26%

Roku, APAC

Magnite - 74% Smaato - 25%

Amazon Fire TV, APAC

Magnite - 80% Start.io - 9%

Roku, LATAM

Smart AdServer - 69% Google AdExchange - 19%

Amazon Fire TV, LATAM

Smart AdServer - 38% Magnite - 23%

To see full North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM rankings, visit here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate's marketing compliance solutions encompass the industry's first COPPA Compliance Technology, designed to identify likely child-directed apps and potential compliance risks. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Story continues

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV SSP Market Share Rankings (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV and mobile ad sellers across apps from the Roku and Amazon Fire TV stores.

Contact:

Liz Margolis

lmargolis@pixalate.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixalate-announces-december-2022-top-programmatic-ad-sellers-ssps-by-market-share-for-connected-tv-across-roku-and-amazon-fire-tv-platforms-301733771.html

SOURCE Pixalate