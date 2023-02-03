U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Pixalate Releases January 2023 CTV App Spoofing Report for Roku, Amazon Fire TV: Tubi, Fox News, and Bally Sports Hit Hardest

·3 min read

Pixalate's Connected TV (CTV) Ad Fraud Series for January 2023 reveals Sports and News categories were the most targeted by spoofing

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the January 2023 CTV Ad Fraud Series, where we highlight unique forms of invalid traffic (IVT), inclusive of "ad fraud," across the Connected TV (CTV) open programmatic advertising marketplace.

Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV. (PRNewsfoto/Pixalate)
Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV. (PRNewsfoto/Pixalate)

This report covers CTV app spoofing numbers for January 2023 on apps from the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores. For background information, methodology and definitions related to CTV App Spoofing, please visit our inaugural App Spoofing Report (July 2022) and view the FAQs there.

Key Findings:

  • Average spoofing rates on the most-impacted Roku apps came down to between 10%-20%, from a comparative high of 20-30% at the end of 2022.

  • TVBAnywhere remains in the top-impacted Fire TV and Roku apps heading into the new year with a spoofing rate of over 75%.

  • Sports-focused CTV apps - including Bally Sports, Telemundo Deportes, and Sports.TV - emerge on our lists as affected by spoofing in January.

  • Multiple Gray Television local news apps appear on our Roku list.

To view the full list of CTV apps targeted by app spoofing last month, please visit here.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV Ad Fraud Series (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to apps in the Roku and Amazon app stores. Per the MRC, "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC, "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixalate-releases-january-2023-ctv-app-spoofing-report-for-roku-amazon-fire-tv-tubi-fox-news-and-bally-sports-hit-hardest-301738637.html

SOURCE Pixalate

