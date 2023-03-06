U.S. markets closed

Pixalate Releases Q4 2022 Seller Trust Indexes and SSP Market Share Rankings: FreeWheel Tops Rankings For Roku, Samsung CTV App Stores

·4 min read

MobileFuse LLC finishes first in Q4 2022 Mobile rankings, while Sharethrough takes the top spot for the Web Seller Trust Index

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate, the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q4 2022 Seller Trust Indexes — including the Connected TV Seller Trust Index, Mobile Seller Trust Index, and Web Seller Trust Index.

Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV. (PRNewsfoto/Pixalate)
Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV. (PRNewsfoto/Pixalate)

Pixalate's Seller Trust Indexes are the worldwide standards in programmatic advertising quality ratings. The indexes evaluate and rank the quality and integrity of key sellers in the programmatic supply chain across channels, platforms, and devices. STI rankings are based on a variety of seller factors.

Ranking programmatic sellers across CTV, Mobile, and Websites

  • CTV Seller Trust Index: Global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold on Roku, Amazon, and Samsung devices

  • Mobile Seller Trust Index: Global seller quality ratings and rankings based on programmatic mobile in-app advertising

  • Web Seller Trust Index: U.S and International seller quality ratings and rankings based on programmatic desktop and mobile web advertising

Q4 2022 CTV Seller Trust Index - Top Performers

Here are the top five global sellers of programmatic CTV advertising inventory based on overall quality in Q4 2022 by device:

Roku

  1. FreeWheel — Final Score: 87 (A)

  2. Magnite — Final Score 86 (A)

  3. EMX — Final Score: 85 (B)

  4. Thirdpresence Ltd — Final Score: 82 (B)

  5. OpenX — Final Score: 81 (B)

Amazon Fire TV

  1. Index Exchange — Final Score: 92 (A)

  2. EMX — Final Score 88 (A)

  3. OpenX — Final Score: 88 (A)

  4. TripleLift Inc. — Final Score: 88 (A)

  5. FreeWheel — Final Score: 86 (A)

Samsung

  1. FreeWheel — Final Score: 90 (A)

  2. Unruly — Final Score: 88 (A)

  3. Magnite — Final Score: 87 (A)

  4. OpenX — Final Score: 86 (A)

  5. EMX —- Final Score: 86 (A)

Q4 2022 Mobile Seller Trust Index - Top Performers

Here are the top five global sellers of programmatic mobile in-app advertising inventory based on overall quality in Q4 2022:

  1. MobileFuse LLC — Final Score: 91 (A)

  2. BeachFront — Final Score: 89 (A)

  3. OpenX — Final Score: 89 (A)

  4. IronSource — Final Score: 89 (A)

  5. VRTCAL — Final Score: 87 (A)

Q4 2022 Web Seller Trust Index - Top Performers

Here are the top five sellers of programmatic desktop/mobile web advertising inventory in the U.S. based on overall quality in Q4 2022:

  1. Sharethrough — Final Score: 87 (A)

  2. Sovrn — Final Score: 87 (A)

  3. Index Exchange — Final Score: 85 (B)

  4. Yahoo — Final Score: 85 (B)

  5. OpenX — Final Score: 83 (B)

Please visit Pixalate's Seller Trust Index to learn more.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the "Indexes"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across the globe, in the U.S., and in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

Media Contact:
marketing@pixalate.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixalate-releases-q4-2022-seller-trust-indexes-and-ssp-market-share-rankings-freewheel-tops-rankings-for-roku-samsung-ctv-app-stores-301763899.html

SOURCE Pixalate

