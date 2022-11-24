Pixalate Reports $11M Ad Spend on Delisted Mobile Apps Across Apple App & Google Play Stores in Q3 2022

Pixalate's Q3 2022 Programmatic Advertising on Delisted Apps Report finds over 4.6k apps delisted from the Apple App and Google Play stores had programmatic advertising in Q3 2022 and 85% of those apps had no country of registry.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2022 Programmatic Advertising on Delisted Apps Report , a comprehensive analysis of programmatic advertising on Google and Apple delisted apps.

Delisted apps pose potential risk to consumer privacy and the overall quality of the app ecosystem. While removing apps from a store prevents future downloads, those apps can remain installed on users' devices and continue to collect personal information. Pixalate benchmarks this important metric because advertising revenue directed to these apps can incentivize and perpetuate these privacy risks.

Key Findings:

4.6k+ delisted apps w/ programmatic advertising across Google (4.2k+), Apple app stores (423) in Q3 2022.

$11M+ estimated ad spend on delisted apps across Google (10M$+), Apple app stores (1M$+) in Q3 2022.

65%+ of delisted apps w/ programmatic ads in Apple Store are Games , 31% in Google Play.

85%+ (4k+) of delisted apps with ads have no country of registry identified, nearly 2% (100) registered in the U.S.

