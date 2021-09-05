U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    +0.86 (+3.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,370.33
    +521.76 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Pixel 3 owners say their phones are bricking without warning

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

More and more Pixel 3 owners are grappling with a problem that can render their phones useless. According to Ars Technica, growing numbers of Pixel 3 and 3 XL users on Google's IssueTracker, the company's support forums and Reddit say their phones are 'bricking' (that is, becoming completely unresponsive) with little to no warning. The devices enter a Qualcomm "Emergency Download mode" (EDL) that won't even let you recover by installing new firmware through regular methods — you can't get to the bootloader to try.

It's not certain what causes the issue, how common it is, or whether there's practical solution short of replacing a given phone. We've asked Google for comment. Ars speculates about the possibility of a hardware issue like LG's bootlooping, although there isn't enough evidence to definitively point to a physical flaw.

Either way, the reports of bricking aren't great news for Pixel 3 owners. Many of those phones are either out of warranty or close to losing coverage. You may have to pay for repairs or a new device through no fault of your own. Google did extend some Pixel 4 warranties to cover known issues with those handsets, though, so there's a chance the company might do the same here and provide free solutions.

