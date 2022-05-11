Pixel 6a vs. the competition: The mid-range gets better with Tensor power
While flagship phones continue to be expensive, many phone manufacturers now offer mid-range options that are far more affordable. Today, Google announced the Pixel 6a, the latest of its "a" line of phones that are designed to fit that need. It looks and feels a lot like the Pixel 6, but it has a smaller footprint roughly the size of the Pixel 5 and a smaller display. It also has the same 5G as the 6 and the 6 Pro, Titan M2 security, and the same Tensor SoC as the P6 Pro. But it's certainly not the only mid-range handset on the market. Here, we've compared it with the iPhone SE 2022 as well as the Samsung Galaxy A53 to give you an idea of how it stacks up against its rivals. Be sure to check back soon to see how the Pixel 5a fares in our review.
None
Pixel 6a
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
iPhone SE
Pricing
$449
$450
$429 / $479 / $579
Dimensions
152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm (5.99 x 2.83 x 0.35 in)
159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.94 x 0.32 in)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
Weight
178 g (6.3 oz)
189 g (6.67 oz)
144g (5.09 ounces)
Screen size
6.1 inches (156 mm)
6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
4.7 inches (119.4 mm)
Screen resolution
1,080 x 2,400 pixels (429 ppi)
1,080 x 2,400 pixels (405 ppi)
1,334 x 750 (326 ppi)
Screen type
OLED, 60Hz
Super AMOLED, 120Hz
Retina HD LCD
Battery
4,410 mAh
5,000 mAh
Up to 15 hours, mAh unknown
Internal storage
128 GB
128 / 256 GB
64 / 128 / 256 GB
External storage
None
Up to 1TB microSD
None
Rear camera(s)
Dual Pixel Wide: 12.2 MP, f/1.7
UltraWide: 12MP, f/2.2
Wide: 64 MP, f/1.8
UltraWide: 12 MP, f/2.2
Macro/Depth: 5 MP, f/2.4
Wide: 12 MP, f/1.8
Front camera(s)
8 MP f/2.0
32 MP f/2.2
7 MP, f/2.2
Video capture
4K at 30, 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
SoC
Google Tensor
Exynos 1280
Apple A15 Bionic
CPU
Octa-core 2.8 GHz
Octa-core (2.4 GHz & 2.0 GHz)
3.23 GHz hexa-core
GPU
ARM Mali G78
Mali-G68
quad-core Apple GPU
RAM
6 GB
6 / 8 GB
4 GB
WiFi
802.11 ax
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
802.11ax
Bluetooth
v5.2
v5.1
v5.0
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Operating system
Android 12
Android 12
iOS 15
Other features
IP67 certified, USB-C
IP67 certified, USB-C
IP67 certified, Lightning port
