We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Google Pixel 7 pre-orders at Amazon include a free $100 gift card

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Sam Rutherford/Engadget

There are already good deals for Google's Pixel 7 family mere hours after its debut. Amazon is including a free $100 gift card when you order the regular Pixel 7 by October 24th at 2:59AM Eastern. And if you'd rather buy the Pixel 7 Pro, Amazon is offering a free $200 card. This applies regardless of capacity, so it might do the trick if you want to buy a case or wireless earbuds to go with the Android flagship.

Buy Pixel 7 with $100 gift card - $599 Buy Pixel 7 Pro with $200 gift card - $899

Both Pixel 7 models deliver modest but welcome improvements. On top of a more powerful Tensor G2 chip suited to AI-heavy tasks, they promise upgraded camera quality versus the Pixel 6 (particularly for zoomed shots, selfies and video). The 7 Pro gets the most comprehensive update with a 5X telephoto camera that purportedly maintains sharp photography across multiple zoom levels. There are subtler tweaks, too, including a more hand-friendly 6.3-inch screen on the base 7 and a flatter, brighter (1,500-nit) 6.7-inch panel on the 7 Pro.

You probably won't want to upgrade from the Pixel 6 or other recent higher-end Android phones. If you're coming from an older device, though, the appeal is clear — either Pixel 7 variant is a capable, 'pure' Android handset that undercuts the price of some comparable rivals. The gift cards just make the switch a little easier.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

