The Morning After: We reviewed Google's new $99 earbuds
While we’re closing out this week, we’re also casting an eye on early next week. Because WWDC approaches. Apple’s big developer conference is back, but still online only. Expect Tim Cook and a cast of other execs to tour us through the major changes coming to your iPhones, Macs, iPads and the rest.
While iOS got a pretty substantial revamp at last year’s WWDC, reports suggest we could see bigger changes in the way notifications work in iOS 15. Maybe even a new lock screen? If you’re waiting to see what’s next for Apple Silicon after a pretty successful launch, this could be the time. Apple is in the midst of transitioning from Intel to its own processors, so we could get a more fleshed-out selection of Apple Silicon Macs. It may be a little early for an M2 chip, however.
That’s just to start. Apple’s developer showcase usually lasts a couple of hours, and we’ll be reporting on everything that happens. WWDC kicks off on Monday, June 7th with the keynote starting at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. Have a great weekend and come join us then.
— Mat Smith
Pixel Buds A-Series review
Impressive features for $99.
Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are here, and true to the rumors, they’re mostly the same in both design and features as last year’s true wireless Pixel Buds. However, they're only $99. For that price, I’d argue there are some features you can probably live without. According to Billy Steele, Google cut the right corners to reach that price.
Apple updates AirTags to address stalking concerns
Apple will also release an Android app that can detect AirTags.
Apple has updated AirTags to address privacy concerns associated with the Bluetooth trackers. It’s shortening the period when an AirTag can be separated from its owner without making noise, and making it more irregular. Instead of three days, the separation period will be between 8 and 24 hours. It addresses concerns that stalkers would be able to track someone’s movement without their consent by hiding an AirTag on their victim.
Apple is also planning an Android app that will help users detect “an AirTag or Find My network-enabled accessory separated from its owner that may be traveling with a user.” While it won’t give Android users full functionality of AirTags, it would give non-iPhone owners a way to look for unwanted trackers.
Apple is reportedly developing an iPad Pro with wireless charging
Mark Gurman says Apple is also working on a new iPad mini.
Or maybe we’ll see new iPads? Sadly, these will probably appear later. Apple may be planning an iPad Pro with wireless charging capabilities, as well as a new iPad mini. Bloomberg reports that Apple will replace the Pro tablet's aluminum casing with a glass back similar to the latest iPhones', partly to enable wireless charging. With regards to the iPad mini, the home button may finally disappear, and the bezels may shrink.
Introducing Engadget's 2021 Father's Day gift guide
Dozens of gift ideas to treat the father figure in your life.
Celebrations are still a little tough to pull off this year, but thankfully things are getting better. Whether you’re having a face-to-face get-together or not, you can still celebrate Dad and thank him for all the life advice and corny jokes he’s blessed you with over the years. To help you do so, we’ve pulled together our best gift ideas in our annual Father’s Day gift guide.
The best Father's Day tech gift ideas
The best gifts for dad under $50
The best backyard outdoor gifts for dad
The best Father's Day gifts for new dads
The best home entertainment gift ideas for dad
BlackBerry is Reddit's latest meme stock
The share price has shot up in recent days, while AMC is on another big run.
It’s the new Gamestop stock. Reddit speculators have turned to BlackBerry for their latest run on the stock market. The share price was up around seven percent on Thursday afternoon, following gains of 32 percent and 15 percent over the last two sessions.
The price hasn't quite hit the heights of a short squeeze back in January, when it reached $28.77, but it has still more than doubled since the start of the year. The r/wallstreetbets subreddit, where the AMC and GameStop pumps largely originated, is full of threads about BlackBerry. One redditor cited their rewarding experience of working on the BlackBerry factory line as their reason for investing.
