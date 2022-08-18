Pixel Pitch LED Market is expected To Reach a Valuation of US$ 13.6 Bn By 2032, Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America is the most lucrative region with double-digit projected growth. A number of major brands in the United States and Canada are increasing their digital and out-of-home advertising spending, which is boosting the region's pixel pitch LED exhibits market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pixel pitch LED market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 13.6 Bn in 2032, with sales growing at a stellar CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Pixel pitch LED market will likely reach a value of US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of 2022. Due to higher resolution, pixel pitch LED displays are discovering applications in multiple industry verticals such as aerospace, government, retail, control rooms and monitoring. This is likely to bode well for the future prospects of the market.



Pixel pitch LED displays are used in digital signage, broadcast screens, control rooms, monitoring, simulation, and visualization. In the present day, with the majority of population invested in visual content, most of the prominent brands have increased their spending on out-of-home advertising and digital display advertising. This is a primary growth driver of the pixel pitch LED displays market. Another factor contributing to the market expansion of pixel pitch LED display market is the growing demand from sporting events.

Pixel Pitch LED display market is also propelled by demand from sporting events. In addition, even though most locker rooms are not visible to the general public, they offer attractive opportunity to use high-quality displays. Locker rooms, an area privy to the athletes, can be converted into an important recruiting tool with only a few cutting-edge screens.

The market is further fueled by the use of pixel pitch LED displays for promotional purposes in the media, entertainment, and advertising industries. Moreover, to avoid an adverse impact from the pandemic, companies in the pixel pitch LED displays market are focusing on high-growth applications like digital signage and control rooms.

“Heightened demand from the advertising and entertainment sector is likely to supplement the sales of pixel pitch LED over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

High growth application in digital signage is expected to boost market possibilities.

North America is anticipated to present many lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of advanced technology in the U.S and Canada drives the market growth in North America.

By application, digital signage segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of over 18.1% during 2022-2032.

By type, upto 3mm segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 16. 2% over the assessment period.





Competitive Landscape

NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd., Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd, SiliconCore Technology, Inc., NanoLumens, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Daktronics, PixelFLEX and Panasonic Corporation among others are some of the major players in the pixel pitch LED market profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are focusing on increasing their investments in product releases and business expansion to gain a competitive advantage. These organizations are also engaging in tactics like strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global pixel pitch LED market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type (upto 3mm, 1mm to 2mm, <1mm), application (broadcast screens, digital signage, control room and monitoring, visualization and simulation, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region primarily due to the market growth in the U.S. and Canada. Companies in the United States and Canada are quick to adopt novel and sophisticated technology, resulting in an increase in market opportunities for pixel pitch LED market. The United States is anticipated to hold the highest market share of US$ 5.7 Bn by the end of 2032. This growth is attributed to technological advancements and an increase in the number of research and development activities have led to an increase in the revenue of Pixel Pitch LED in the U.S.

Based on segmentation, digital signage application of pixel pitch LED is expected to record a CAGR of 18.1% with the upto 3mm pixel pitch segment exhibiting 16.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

By Type:

Upto 3mm

1mm to 2mm

<1mm





By Application:

Broadcast Screens

Digital Signage

Control Room and Monitoring

Visualization and Simulation

Others





By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America





