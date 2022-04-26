Pixelogic Joins Pixelworks TrueCut Motion Ecosystem as Certified Services Partner

Pixelogic to Offer TrueCut Motion, Providing Filmmakers, Studios and Streaming Platforms the Ability to Deliver Perfect Motion on Every Screen

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a global leader in visual processing solutions, today announced Pixelogic, a global provider of content localization and distribution services for the media and entertainment industry, is joining the TrueCut® Motion ecosystem, to offer this breakthrough technology as part of its post-production capabilities for theatrical and streaming films and releases.

TrueCut Motion is a powerful solution that unlocks the ability for directors, cinematographers, theatrical exhibitors, streaming services and TV manufacturers to deliver picture quality optimized for a superior motion viewing experience exactly the way the director intended across all screens. This unique, first-of-its-kind motion grading solution provides filmmakers with advanced mastering tools to control how motion is visualized in their films, not only in theaters but also in consumers' homes.

As part of the platform, the solution also delivers a singular streaming and theatrical distribution system supported by device certification to solve motion issues, such as judder and de-blur, that have long been a challenge for directors and consumers alike. Filmmakers can fully customize the shutter angle, judder, and framerate, dialing it in as much or as little as they like, all during the standard post-production process. As a result, TV and Cinema viewers will be able to experience incredible motion, consistently delivered the way the filmmaker intended across different screens.

"TrueCut Motion's innovative technology and scientific approach to the problem of motion playback in the cinema and in the home is well-aligned with Pixelogic's services," said Andy Scade, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pixelogic's Worldwide Digital Cinema & Home Entertainment Mastering Services. "With the evolving landscape of global theatrical and direct to the home distribution models, we are committed to offering advanced services that enable world-class, best-of-breed solutions for content owners, exhibitors, digital platforms and ultimately consumers on every screen. We are excited to be the first provider in the industry to usher in the motion-grading revolution."

The TrueCut Motion platform has been in development for several years at Pixelworks, and its motion grading tools have been acknowledged by the industry with Lumiere and Hollywood Professional Association technical excellence awards. The end-to-end solution includes a new content delivery format and device certification program to guarantee a consistent filmmaker-approved viewing experience across all screens.

"Since announcing TrueCut Motion's end-to-end platform in December, the TrueCut Motion ecosystem is gaining significant momentum," said Miguel Casillas, Senior Director of Ecosystem Marketing at Pixelworks. "From one of the world's best-selling television brands, TCL, bringing TrueCut Motion to its 2022 televisions to Pixelogic now offering our technology as a service, we're finally solving the missing link in picture quality and delivering truly astounding motion quality across all screens and devices."

*See the TrueCut® Motion demo in-person at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, NV on April 26th from 6:00 to 8:00pm Pacific Time.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo, and TrueCut are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

About Pixelogic

Pixelogic, a subsidiary of the IMAGICA GROUP, is a global provider of content localization and distribution services for the media and entertainment industry. Built on advanced next generation workflows and operations in Burbank, Culver City, London, Cairo, Cape Town, Seoul and Tokyo, Pixelogic services the industry's leading content owners including the major Hollywood studios, broadcasters and digital platforms. Pixelogic services include subtitling and closed captioning, foreign language dubbing, access services, text and metadata translation, audio services, marketing and promotional material design and versioning, digital cinema mastering and key fulfillment, home entertainment mastering, compression and authoring for physical media formats, transcoding and packaging for digital distribution products, archive mastering, and custom software and application development services. www.pixelogicmedia.com

