U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.00
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,512.00
    +96.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,929.00
    +13.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.40
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.23
    -0.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -12.80 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +0.71 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6800
    +0.2510 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,682.53
    -159.84 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.81
    -6.87 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.33
    +72.32 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Pixelworks Announces Strategic Equity Investment in Shanghai Subsidiary

·4 min read

Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) (the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company's majority owned subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("PWSH"), entered into an agreement with a group of private equity and strategic investors based in China, as well as with entities owned by PWSH employees, under which committed investments will be made in exchange for equity interest in PWSH.

In aggregate, the capital increase agreements consist of the commitment by employee entities to pay amounts in RMB equating to approximately $1.4 million in exchange for total equity interest of 0.54% in PWSH, reflecting a pre-money valuation of the RMB equivalent of approximately $250.7 million, and by non-employee investors to pay amounts in RMB equivalent to approximately $14.3 million in exchange for total equity interest of 2.76% in PWSH, reflecting a pre-money valuation of the RMB-equivalent of approximately $501.4 million. Following the anticipated closing of these transactions, Pixelworks, Inc. will continue to hold an approximately 78.2% equity interest in PWSH.

President and CEO of Pixelworks, Todd DeBonis, commented, "This latest transaction to secure additional capital investment in our PWSH subsidiary is a testament to the recognized value of our visual processing technology in China as well as the associated growth opportunity for this portion of our business. In addition to this new capital further solidifying PWSH's overall financial position, it provides increased flexibility in support of executing on our growth and operational objectives as we continue to prepare PWSH to apply for a local listing in coming year."

Additionally, the Company reaffirmed its previously provided financial guidance for fourth quarter total revenue of between $16 million and $18 million.

Further details about the capital increase agreements are available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 8-K filed by today, December 28, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the sale of PWSH securities to purchasers, including the timing thereof, the expected proceeds and use thereof, and the resulting ownership of PWSH, the benefits of the sale of PWSH securities to PWSH, including the resulting growth opportunities and financial position of PWSH, and PWSH's plans to apply for a local listing in coming year, as well as statements about the Company's expected financial performance and outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022.  These statements are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those discussed or implied in any such statement. These risks include, but are not limited to the Company's ability to execute on its strategy; competitive factors; current global health and economic challenges, including the impact of COVID-19; changes in the requirements for listing on the STAR Market; changes as a result of management's further review of our actual results in the fourth quarter, changes made as a result of the completion of our financial closing procedures for the fourth quarter and other risks related to the Company's business and operations as are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements herein have been made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made except as required by law.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-announces-strategic-equity-investment-in-shanghai-subsidiary-301710488.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Dow 30 Stocks List: Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, sometimes known as Dow Jones or just the Dow, is an indicator of 30 renowned American firms that are traded on NYSE and NASDAQ. One of the first and most […]

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Warren Buffett: It's a Huge Structural Advantage Not to Have a Lot of Money

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has returned a staggering 3,641,614% since its inception in 1965. Those results speak for themselves. By comparison, the S&P 500 has returned 30,209% in the same time frame. A single dollar invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 would have turned into $36,714, while the same dollar invested into the S&P 500 would have returned just $303. But not even Buffett is immune to the law of large numbers. The bigger something gets, the harder it is for it to keep growi

  • Tesla Lures $2.8 Billion From Korean Day Traders Amid Stock Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean retail investors have bought a net $2.8 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock this year amid the electric-vehicle maker’s worst slump on record.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million f

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Credit Market Cracks Widen as Distressed Debt Nears $650 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry Restriction

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Starts Mass Production Of 3-Nanometer Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor plans to start mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer process technology, and is celebrating the move.

  • Gilead buys out rights to cancer therapy from Jounce for $67 million

    The amended licensing deal will bolster Jounce's cash resources in a challenging market for biotech companies. Shares of Jounce more than doubled to $1.68, while Gilead's shares fell marginally in after market trading. Gilead will now be solely responsible for all further development and commercialization of GS-1811 globally.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tesla Bounces After Leading Growth Sell-Off; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla bounced early after leading a growth sell-off with Moderna and Nvidia. Many industrial and energy plays are thriving

  • Wall Street's 2022 stock market forecasts were way off. Here's what they see in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.