U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.50
    +30.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,216.00
    +221.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,662.50
    +117.25 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.40
    +16.50 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.50
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0758
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.21
    +0.55 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9850
    -0.3510 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,718.27
    -473.71 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.36
    -13.53 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,925.16
    +39.99 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Pixelworks Enables Powerful Display Performance on realme GT Neo 5 Smartphone

·5 min read

Pixelworks Visual Processor Delivers Extraordinary and Immersive Visual Experiences with High Frame Rate, High Clarity and High Color Accuracy

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, and realme, one of the fastest growing smartphone brands, announced the newly launched realme GT Neo 5 smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor. The partnership between the two brands aims to bring consumers a transcending video and gaming experience with authentic color reproduction, great clarity and ultra-smooth motion quality.

Built on Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. , the realme GT Neo 5 is powered by Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor meanwhile being the brand's first smartphone to mass-produce 240W fast charging. The smartphone's display features a 6.74-inch 1.5K screen with a resolution of 2772 x1240 pixels while also supporting up to 144Hz refresh rate and 2160 Hz PWM dimming. The device's powerful hardware performance, ultra-fast charging as well as the high-quality display capability allow the realme GT Neo 5 to smartly allocate system resources during high-load applications.

Pixelworks visual processor brings significant visual display benefits to realme GT Neo 5 smartphone, including:

MotionEngine® Technology – Pixelworks patented MotionEngine® (MEMC) technology uses an intelligent algorithm to boost native frame rate of video and game content to high frame rates of up to 120Hz. This advanced processing helps to eliminate judder caused by the mismatch of frame rates between content and display, significantly improving the image quality and motion smoothness of videos and games. Compared to running native high frame rate content, Pixelworks-enabled distributed processing offloads the GPU workload by reducing rendering pressure and lowering overall system power consumption when MEMC mode is on, which in turn prevents overheating of mobile devices. Users can enjoy the cinematic video quality enabled by this functionality on video Apps, including iQIYI, Tencent, Tencent Sport, Youku and BiliBili. For users who like playing games, the MEMC mode has also been adapted to more than 20 mobile games, including QQ Speed, League of Legends, King of Glory, CrossFire and Onmyoji Arena.

Adaptive HDR – Dynamically adjusts the tone mapping according to display brightness attributes and content to achieve high-precision HDR quality with improved color saturation, enhanced contrast and details of images, resulting in a truly immersive video experience. This function has been adapted to the same series of video Apps as the MEMC mode feature.

Multi-Brightness Color Calibration – Each realme GT Neo 5 smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks' patented and high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average Delta E value (an indicator of color accuracy) less than 1, which means no detectable deviation from perfect color reproduction. In addition, this technology ensures the display's gamma value is always at 2.2 (best standard tested by image and video processing professionals) in different color modes to achieve the most true-to-life experience for the human eyes when viewing the screen. Even in low brightness, this Pixelworks solution adapts the gamma curve to compensate for brightness to ensure the consistent color appearance of content displayed on the screen.

Ambient Adaptive Color Correction – Leveraging the 3D LUT method, Pixelworks visual processing technology conducts advanced color calibration, including the adjustment of gamma value, gamut alteration and error tracking. This calibration technology also provides the dynamic correction of nonlinear attributes, interference colors, hue, saturation and brightness. The comprehensive management of these attributes to a very precise level produces exacting and authentic colors on the screen that are as vivid as what human eyes detect in the '3D space', regardless of ambient lighting conditions.

"realme has impressed the crowd with its extraordinary new offering, the realme GT Neo 5 smartphone. The smartphone features powerful hardware performance and eye-catching technological innovations, again demonstrating our brand value of 'Dare to Leap'," said Chase Xu, Vice President of realme. "It is a pleasure to join hands with Pixelworks to enable more high-frame and high-quality video and gaming experiences for smartphone users. We will continue to work with Pixelworks and other technology partners, to explore more innovations on smartphone performance and keep satisfying our consumers with a transcending user experience."

"Congratulations on the release of realme GT Neo 5 smartphone!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "realme always surprises its consumers with stunning innovations in each of its product releases, such as the ground-breaking 240W fast charging for the realme GT Neo 5 smartphone. In terms of other performance dimensions, the new smartphone also maintains strong competitiveness. We are honored that Pixelworks technology has contributed to the strong visual performance of realme GT Neo 5 smartphone, enabling more excellent video and game content to be presented with stunning visual effects. We hope that in the future, we can connect with more excellent industry partners to explore more possibilities for visual processing innovations, providing consumers with superior products and services to reward their longtime support."

About realme:

realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its "Dare to Leap" spirit, realme is the world's 6th largest smartphone company and has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years. As of Q2, 2021, realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 100 million.

For more information, please visit www.realme.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-enables-powerful-display-performance-on-realme-gt-neo-5-smartphone-301742377.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad

    It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.

  • Bret Taylor, Former Co-CEO of Salesforce, to Create AI Startup With Google Veteran

    Google Vice President Clay Bavor says he is leaving the company after more than 15 years to launch the new firm.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Hover Above Support

    Silver has gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday, as we are sitting just above the crucial 200-Day EMA.

  • Google announces new AI search features, as race with Microsoft heats up

    Google debuted a number of new AI-powered search features at an event on Wednesday, as it fights off a new advance by Microsoft into the search market.

  • 6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

    It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different. Marketing At its core, mar

  • Market Mania for Everything AI Faces China, Google Reality Check

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the sizzling rally in global artificial intelligence-related stocks are getting a reality check. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief SaysGoogle’s demonstration o

  • STMicroelectronics Taps Synopsys' AI Chips For Cloud Scaling

    Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) reached scale for AI-driven chip designs as major semiconductor customers registered the first 100 commercial tape-outs with the company's autonomous design system. Synopsys' recent customers, including STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) and SK Hynix Inc (OTC: HXSCL), saw significant productivity and a PPA uplift. The companies charted a new design course using reinforcement learning-enabled design tools on the cloud and on-premise. STMicroelectronics taped-out using

  • AI Stocks Are Soaring. It’s a Feeding Frenzy That Won’t End Well.

    The debut of the cutting-edge chatbot has spurred investors to buy up stock in artificial-intelligence plays.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Salesforce announces its own ChatGPT-style AI product that can close deals

    San Francisco's largest private employer says it can also generate leads. Here's what we know.

  • Factbox-How to get Microsoft's new AI-enhanced Bing

    Users will need to go to this link and sign in to a Microsoft account to get on a waitlist to access Bing search. To jump the line, Microsoft said users can set Bing as the default search engine on their PC and scan a QR code to download the Bing Search app on your phone. Here is how Microsoft has integrated the technology from OpenAI, in which Microsoft first invested in 2019, into Bing and Edge.

  • Alphabet's Bard AI Misfires in Debut, Shares Swoon

    An error by Google AI chatbot cost parent Alphabet almost $100B in market cap. The AI rush continues as Microsoft rolled out its AI-assisted search and analysts tout positives for chipmakers.

  • OpenAI's 'next-generation' AI model is behind Microsoft's new search

    Microsoft is making a big AI play with its revamped Bing search engine and Edge web browser, both of which are powered by what appears to be exclusive access to the successor to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT large language model. ...A new, next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search. "Customized specifically for search" was repeated by multiple executives at the Microsoft event, so it must be some agreed-upon language that doesn't over-commit the model's capabilities one way or the other.

  • Airlines' Scariest Problem Is This Common Carry On Item

    It even releases a "TSA's Top 10 Catches of the Year" list annually to raise awareness about vigilance and responsible air travel for its followers on social media. On Feb. 7, a United Airlines flight 2664 headed to Newark was forced to return to its San Diego departure airport after a passenger's laptop battery caught fire in the middle of the flight. "Our crew acted quickly to contain the device and medical personnel met the aircraft upon arrival at the gate," United Airlines spokesperson Charles Hobart told CNN.

  • Microsoft still has ‘a mountain to climb’ despite AI and ChatGPT efforts

    Microsoft Corp. is looking to capitalize on the AI buzz as it takes on Google in search, but there's still a line to be drawn between hype and reality.

  • Explainer-Bard vs ChatGPT: What do we know about Google's AI chatbot?

    Just minutes after Google announced the launch of Bard on Monday, Microsoft said it would hold an event at its Redmond headquarters to reveal its own AI, potentially setting the stage for the next Chrome-versus-Internet Explorer or Gmail-versus-Hotmail. Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm since it was opened for public use last year, as people worldwide got creative with prompts that the conversational chatbot uses to create everything from poems and novels to jokes and film scripts. The services that Google's Bard and ChatGPT would offer are similar.

  • Denver-based wireless carrier to cover phone bills for workers hit by layoffs

    Visible, a Denver-based prepaid phone service owned by Verizon (NYSE: VZ), announced Wednesday it will offer three months of free wireless service to anyone affected by recent layoffs. The company will cover costs for up to 1,000 existing customers and 1,000 new customers, said Jeremy Bolton, managing director of Visible. Starting Wednesday, laid-off workers will be able to apply for the program — called Connection Protection — on Visible's website.

  • Alibaba tests ChatGPT-style tool as AI buzz intensifies

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba Group on Wednesday said it is developing a ChatGPT-style tool that is currently in internal testing, joining a race by tech companies globally to show they are up to speed on generative artificial intelligence (AI) developments. The Chinese e-commerce group's statement came after the 21st Century Herald newspaper reported that Alibaba is developing a ChatGPT-like dialogue robot which is currently open to employees for testing. When asked about the newspaper report, which also said that Alibaba might combine the technology with the group’s communication app DingTalk, Alibaba declined to comment.

  • What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing

    What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft’s next-gen Bing is ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT

    The top news stories today: Microsoft’s next-gen Bing is ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT, The Nintendo Switch has now outsold the PS4, Google will soon blur explicit images in search by default.