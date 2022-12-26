U.S. markets closed

Pixelworks and the HONOR 80 GT Unlock the Full Potential of Visual Display Optimization

·5 min read

Authentic Picture Quality and Excellent Motion Smoothness Deliver Premium Gaming Experience 

SHANGHAI, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest HONOR 80 GT smartphone incorporates Pixelworks' advanced X5 Plus visual processor.  The continuing cooperation between Pixelworks and HONOR aims to provide users with an outstanding and comfortable video and gaming experience by leveraging multiple dimensions of visual quality, including color accuracy, clarity, frame rate and power consumption.

The newly released HONOR 80 GT smartphone is built on the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and powered by Pixelworks' advanced visual processing technology, which together contribute to powerful gaming performance and superior display capability.

Powered by Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, the HONOR 80 GT smartphone brings users multiple upgraded visual display attributes with highlights that include:

MotionEngine® Technology—Pixelworks MotionEngine® (MEMC) technology supports the optimization of visual quality for both video and game content. Coupling with the high refresh rate screen, the technology uses efficient interpolation algorithm to boost low frame rate game content to higher frame rates of up to 90fps or 120fps, which ensures ultra-smooth motion quality while preserving the original artistic intent of game creators. Compared to running native high frame rate games, Pixelworks-enabled distributed processing offloads the GPU workload by reducing rendering pressure and lowers overall system power consumption when MEMC mode is on, which in turn prevents overheating of mobile devices. This functionality has been adapted to numerous mainstream mobile games. For video content, content-optimized motion processing effectively mitigates video judder resulting from frame rate mismatch between content and the display, thus ensuring that native frame rate video content has excellent and stable visual quality on high refresh rate smartphone displays. The benefits of Pixelworks' MEMC technology can be utilized to boost content frame rate of video Apps of up to 60fps.

Always-HDR mode – Pixelworks uses real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to expose more colors and details for the vast majority of gaming and video content, which is often in native SDR (standard dynamic range) format, to enable an always-immersive experience.

Absolute Color Accuracy – Every HONOR 80 GT smartphone is factory-tuned with patented display calibration technology by Pixelworks and supports color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and sRGB, giving rise to sharper, more true-to-life colors as seen in most real-world visual scenarios.

True Flesh Tones – A calibrated flesh tone solution ensures accuracy in all display modes to convey true-to-life skin tones for all content involving real people, whether in photos, videos captured on the phone or popular movies streamed from an App.

Smooth Brightness Control – This feature provides finely tuned and automatic luminance control that enables ultra-smooth display brightness transitions in response to changes in ambient light.

"We are pleased to cooperate with Pixelworks on the HONOR 80 GT smartphone," said Yu Xiuhui, GM of HONOR Number Products, HONOR. "As an aesthetic benchmark flagship, HONOR 80 GT aims to bring consumers a full range of high-quality user benefits, which are increasingly focused on the ultimate gaming experience and industry-leading visual display quality. Powered by Pixelworks' advanced visual display solutions, HONOR 80 GT will provide low frame rate games with higher frame rates and high frame rate games with more stability, as well as optimized overall visual quality with improved smoothness, color richness and clarity. Together, these visual performance enhancements will make this flagship stand out among our competitors."  

"Congratulations on the release of the HONOR 80 GT smartphone!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "HONOR always strives for excellence in product performance and an extraordinary user experience, which contributes to the brand's well-diversified and differentiated product portfolio. The HONOR 80 GT smartphone emphasizes cost-effective material selection and powerful performance design, hence the phone has a great appeal among young people. We believe that our cooperation will bring the users of the HONOR 80 GT smartphone an enriched gaming experience highlighted by high frame rate and low power consumption. We look forward to continuing joint efforts with HONOR to forge ahead in the pursuit of visual performance excellence."

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-and-the-honor-80-gt-unlock-the-full-potential-of-visual-display-optimization-301709424.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

