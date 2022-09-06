U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

Pixium Vision announces participation in upcoming investor conferences in September 2022

Pixium Vision
·3 min read
Pixium Vision
Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision announces participation in upcoming investor conferences in September 2022

Paris, France, September 6, 2022 – 07:00 CET – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences during September 2022:

  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12 - 14, NY & Virtual

Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, and Offer Nonhoff, Chief Financial Officer, to attend virtually. Registration for the conference is open here.

  • 9th Annual HealthTech Investment Forum, September 20, Basel & September 26 - 30, Virtual

Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, and Offer Nonhoff, Chief Financial Officer, to attend in person and virtually. Registration for the conference is open here.

  • LSI Europe '22 Emerging Medtech Summit, September 21 - 24, Hertfordshire, UK & Virtual

Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, and Offer Nonhoff, Chief Financial Officer, to attend in person. Registration for the conference is open here.

  • Sofinnova Healthcare CEO Days, September 28 - 30, Syracuse, Italy

Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, to attend in person.

  • MedInvest Medtech, AI & Digital Health Investor Conference, September 28 - 29, Virtual

Company presentations will be exhibited via live stream on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 September. There will be one-on-one partnering meetings for five full days from Monday 26 to Friday 30 September. Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, and Offer Nonhoff, Chief Financial Officer, to attend virtually. Registration for the conference is open here.

To request a one-on-one meeting with Pixium Vision please contact investors@pixium-vision.com.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risques”) section of the Company’s 2021 Half-Year Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on the Company’s website.

For more information:

http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on

@PixiumVision;

www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68

Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49

Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31


