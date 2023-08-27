Pizza Hut UK’s auditors fire warning shot over restaurant chain’s future

Pizza Hut restaurant

Pizza Hut UK’s auditors have fired a warning shot over the company’s future amid concerns over its mounting debt pile.

The group, which is the largest British franchise of the US restaurant chain, is in talks to refinance almost £31m of its £73m debt pile which it must repay by next April.

It comes after the company secured relaxed terms on its loans with banking partners.

In its latest accounts, Pizza Hut UK warned there was a chance it could still breach its loan agreements in a “severe but plausible downside scenario”.

As a result, PwC, the company’s auditor, warned that there was “material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”.

However, PwC added: “The company enjoys excellent relationships with its lenders, some of whom are equity shareholders in the group and the directors anticipate that any potential breach could be waived in advance of occurring.”

Pizza Hut UK operates 152 outlets and employs 4,000 staff. Its takeaway outlets are run separately by franchisee partners.

Pizza Hut’s accounts for the year to December 2022 showed revenues bounced back after the pandemic to surge to £161m from £130m a year earlier.

But costs jumped even more rapidly, pushing it to an operating loss of just over £3m and a pre-tax loss of £3.6m.

The company said: “Just as the omicron impacts began to ease, the outbreak of the war in Ukraine caused unprecedented and sustained inflation of energy, food and transportation costs.”

Electricity prices peaked at around twelve times the historical level, it said, while food price inflation rose from 8pc to 22pc.

Pizza Hut said it had also been hit by a shortage of workers and increased financial pressures on households, both of which have led to staff asking for pay rises.

It added: “Some rebalancing of this position is expected in 2023 and some green shoots are emerging. Whilst menu price increases have been inevitable, demand for restaurant experiences remains strong.”

Jens Hofma, chief executive of Heart With Smart Group, which runs the Pizza Hut UK franchise, said restaurant profit margins are back to pre-Covid levels.

He said: “We are currently trading well ahead of 2019 on a like for like store basis, our restaurant profit margins are sound and in line with pre-Covid.

“We also experienced an excellent summer trading period with double digit growth, driven by the weather and our family value meals, as well as our buffet, which offers an affordable way for consumers to enjoy a dining out treat.”

Pizza Hut’s UK arm was bought from its American owners in 2012, then sold again in a management buyout in 2018, worth an estimated £100m.

