Pizza market size to grow by USD 51.38 billion from 2021 to 2026; North America to account for 43% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Pizza Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The pizza market is estimated to grow by USD 51.38 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period. North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing desire for convenience foods and customization in food products. The introduction of innovative pizza offerings and the growing consumer interest in novel tastes and fine dining experiences are other factors driving the growth of the pizza market in North America. For comprehensive details on the market size and forecast period (2022-2026) - View a sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The pizza market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous pizza outlets offering slightly differentiated products. Most large and established players have extensive sales and global distribution networks, whereas most small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution. Key vendors have a vast geographical presence and large pizza chains operating across regions. However, there are some small local vendors with significant market shares. Rivalry among vendors is moderate. Hence, vendors opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

California Pizza Kitchen Inc. - The company offers pizzas such as Original Pizza and Classic Pizza.

CEC Entertainment LLC - The company offers pizzas such as Gluten-free Pizza, Veggie Pizza, and Supreme Pizza.

CICI ENTERPRISES LP - The company offers pizzas such as supreme Deep Dish Pizza, Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza, and Giant Pizza.

Dominos Pizza Inc. - The company offers pizzas such as Corn n Cheese Paratha Pizza, Chicken Keema Paratha Pizza, and Paneer Paratha Pizza.

Boston Pizza

Chicago Pizza

FAT Brands Inc.

Godfathers Pizza

Hungry Howie Pizza and Subs Inc.

Jets America Inc.

Little Caesar Enterprises Inc.

Marcos Franchising LLC

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers

MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC

Papa Johns International Inc.

Papa Murphys International

PepsiCo Inc.

Pizza Capers

Pizza Delight

Pizza Nova Take Out Ltd.

Pizza Ranch

PizzaExpress Restaurants Ltd.

Spizzico Italian Kitchen

Upper Crust Foods Pvt. Ltd.

US Pizza

Market Dynamics

Major Driver – The market is driven by the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries. Developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia are witnessing increased spending capacity among consumers. They are adopting new lifestyles and are gradually shifting toward the consumption of European food products, including pizza. The increase in urbanization, availability of goods, and income have also influenced the spending behavior of consumers in such countries. This has encouraged vendors in the market to expand their product portfolios by introducing innovative and exotic-flavored pizzas. These factors are increasing the consumption of pizza in developing countries, which is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trend – The growing popularity of online food orders through portals and mobile apps is identified as the key trend in the market. The popularity of online food ordering portals has increased significantly over recent years. Online food ordering portals have increased the convenience of ordering food. This trend has encouraged vendors to opt for mobile app-based food ordering to enhance their customer base by directly delivering meals or creating takeaway options for consumers. As a result, mobile app-based pizza orders among consumers have increased, which is positively influencing the market growth.

Key Challenge - The fluctuation in the prices of food commodities will challenge the growth of the market. Raw materials such as wheat, vegetables, tomato sauce, meat, and cheese are used in the preparation of pizza. The demand-supply gap of these raw materials has increased over the years. The increase in the price of raw materials not only increases manufacturing costs but also reduces the profit margins for vendors. This has led several vendors to experiment with cheaper substitutes to remain competitive. In addition, the incidence of adverse weather conditions, national emergencies, strikes, government regulations, natural disasters, supply shortages, or other unexpected events adversely affect the supply of raw materials. This leads to an increase in the price of pizza, which might affect the buying decisions of consumers, thereby affecting market growth.

Company Profiles

The pizza market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Boston Pizza, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., CEC Entertainment LLC, Chicago Pizza, CICI ENTERPRISES LP, Dominos Pizza Inc., FAT Brands Inc., Godfathers Pizza, Hungry Howie Pizza and Subs Inc., Jets America Inc., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys International, PepsiCo Inc., Pizza Capers, Pizza Delight, Pizza Nova Take Out Ltd., Pizza Ranch, PizzaExpress Restaurants Ltd., Spizzico Italian Kitchen, Upper Crust Foods Pvt. Ltd., and US Pizza.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into non-vegetarian pizza and vegetarian pizza.

By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The US fast-casual restaurants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 55.4 billion. The market is segmented by channel (dine-in and takeaway) and product (North American, Italian, Mexican, and others).

The dining out market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 53.21% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,365.88 billion. The market is segmented by product (North American, Italian, Mexican, and others), type (restaurants and drinking establishments), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Pizza Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boston Pizza, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., CEC Entertainment LLC, Chicago Pizza, CICI ENTERPRISES LP, Dominos Pizza Inc., FAT Brands Inc., Godfathers Pizza, Hungry Howie Pizza and Subs Inc., Jets America Inc., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys International, PepsiCo Inc., Pizza Capers, Pizza Delight, Pizza Nova Take Out Ltd., Pizza Ranch, PizzaExpress Restaurants Ltd., Spizzico Italian Kitchen, Upper Crust Foods Pvt. Ltd., and US Pizza Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 California Pizza Kitchen Inc.

10.4 CEC Entertainment LLC

10.5 CICI ENTERPRISES LP

10.6 Dominos Pizza Inc.

10.7 Little Caesar Enterprises Inc.

10.8 Marcos Franchising LLC

10.9 Papa Johns International Inc.

10.10 Papa Murphys International

10.11 PepsiCo Inc.

10.12 Upper Crust Foods Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

