Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces October Dividend and Timing of Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.06 per share for October 2021.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business October 29, 2021, and will be paid on November 15, 2021.

For tax purposes, the 2021 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be issued after markets close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer and Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer. The call will take place on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call:

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Call-in number: 416-764-8650 / 888-664-6383







Recording call in number:





416-764-8677 / 888-390-0541

Available until midnight, November 24, 2021

Conference ID: 93923811



SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/22/c1160.html